Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery

Jon Conahan
The Los Angeles Dodgers got some unfortunate news on Monday as they found out that superstar right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler is going to miss the remainder of the year and is having elbow surgery later this month. Before showing signs of being injured, he was once again one of the top pitchers in all of baseball.

Dodgers Speak on Walker Buehler Injury

According to MLB.com, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had the following to say:

“It’s certainly a blow,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Monday. “We’re better with Walker on our ballclub. But there’s just nothing we can do about it. I still believe that we have enough guys to get through October to prevent runs. But yeah, I mean, we wanted Walker to be a part of this.”

“I don’t want to get ahead of what it possibly might or might not be,” Roberts said. “I think it’s fair because if we had clarity on what it was before going in, then you have a timeline. But right now we don’t. I think all of us would love to have complete clarity right now.”

“We took a chance to try and take time off, start a projection to get him back for this year,” Roberts said. “Then, as he went through it, we couldn’t get over the hump. We took a shot at it and now we have to go in.”

Julio Urias Has to be Big

Julio Urias has been great for Los Angeles this season and Freddie Freeman had the following to say about him, according to MLB.com:

“I know he’s not an All-Star, but I mean, we got to be getting close to being in the Cy Young race here,” said Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who homered on Monday. “Left arms don’t come around like that very often. And we’re lucky enough to have him on our team and he’s been fantastic all season.”

Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
