Warriors Attempted to Trade for LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors tried making the deal of the century at the NBA Trade Deadline. Golden State reportedly swung for the fences and attempted to trade for Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James. Draymond Green urged ownership to try and lure James to Golden State. Both players share the same agent, Rich Paul. It went as far as Warriors governor, Joe Lacob, having a meeting with the Lakers governor, Jeanie Buss. However, all talks came to a stall when James made it clear that he wanted to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State Warriors Tried Trading for LeBron James at Trade Deadline

LeBron James’ Season

LeBron James is having another terrific campaign. Despite the Lakers’ inconsistencies, James is the least of their problems. On the year, he is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 total rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. The 20-time All-Star is also tallying an effective field goal percentage of 57.9 percent, an offensive rating of 117, a player efficiency rating of 22.4, and a box plus/minus rating of +5.8. LeBron James continues to make NBA history even in year 21. There is a reason many teams would give up a fortune to have the four-time champion on their squad even at age 39. One cannot fault Draymond Green for urging ownership to pursue one of the best players in the league to bolster Golden State’s struggling roster.

The State of the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors look like a shell of themselves this year. They are currently ranked 10th in the Western Conference with a win-loss record of 26-25. Golden State is finishing strong before the All-Star Break as they are on a five-game win streak. Steph Curry has been his usual self this year putting up star numbers, but his supporting cast has been inconsistent until recently. Draymond Green was in trouble with the league earlier this season due to multiple altercations he was getting into during games.

Klay Thompson has struggled to find his rhythm this year. Not to mention, Chris Paul is starting to show signs of age despite embracing his new role. There is still a lot of season left to play though and the team has pushed their way into the play-in picture. With the championship pedigree on the Warriors, one cannot discount them until the very end. How Golden State responds after the All-Star break will tell us a lot about how good this squad really is this year.