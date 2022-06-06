Warriors Bounce Back In Game Two, Curry Drops 29

After a Game One collapse in the fourth quarter, one should have known the Golden State Warriors were not going to drop a second straight loss on their home floor. Not only did the Warriors bounce back, they absolutely dismantled the Boston Celtics in Game Two. Draymond Green set the tone early on getting under the skin of the Celtic players. Even if it meant nearly getting ejected in the first half. On top of that, head coach, Steve Kerr, made the right adjustments to counter-attack Boston’s solid defense. This resulted in several open looks for Golden State’s shooters all night. However, the main difference maker in this game was none other, than Stephen Curry.

Steph Curry Leads Warriors Over Celtics in Game Two

Steph Curry’s Performance

The original Splash Brother has been playing at an all-time high already this series. It could be the fact that he still has yet to win a Finals MVP. It could also be the fact that he has not tasted championship success since the 2018 season. Most likely, it is a combination of both. Regardless, he is making a compelling case so far for the Finals MVP. In Game Two, Curry had many big moments to go along with a monster stat-line.

He finished with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a player-differential of +24, a team high tied with Kevon Looney and Otto Porter in this department. Curry had his fair share of clutch moments during this game. The first of which was a last-second shot at the end of the first quarter. He also had a flurry of three-pointers during the third quarter coming off picks which sparked huge runs for Golden State. As a result, it forced Boston’s defense to close in on the perimeter, which opened up dribble-drive opportunities and allowed other players easy shots at the rim from the dunkers spot.

Other Notable Headlines From Game Two

As alluded to already, Draymond Green set the tone with his grit and tenacity early on in the game. Even if it did net him a technical foul, it is safe to say that the Warriors desperately needed his antics. Much to the chagrin of the Celtics and head coach, Ime Udoka. Udoka even got hit with a technical foul later on in the game. With this in mind and the free throw disparity between the two teams, don’t be surprised to hear some criticism of the officiating from the Boston Celtics after this blowout.

There was also a Jordan Poole sighting as he came alive in the second half. One could say he hit the dagger at the end of the third quarter with a half-court heave that snapped the net. This took what little fight there was left in a reeling Boston squad. He finished with 17 points on five for nine shooting from downtown coming off the bench. Game Two ended up as a blowout. However, seeing how chippy it was from the start, it is safe to say that this series is far from over.