Warriors hesitant to trade Poole, Kuminga and other stars for Kevin Durant

The Warriors are debating on whether or not Jordan Poole, Johnathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman are worth trading for Kevin Durant. Per multiple sources, Warriors G.M. Bob Myers is hesitant to trade his young stars for the two-time NBA champion. The team is coming off its fourth championship win in eight years.

Equally important, all four players are vital assets for Golden State. This applies especially after Gary Payton II left during free agency. In the 2021-22 NBA season, Poole averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4 assists in 76 games played. Not to mention, in a total of 70 games played last season, Kuminga averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Warriors need to retain James Wiseman

Furthermore, James Wiseman was selected second overall by the Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft. In only 39 games played in his rookie 2020-21 season, the center averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He has not played since tearing his right meniscus in April 2021. Though, the team needs him to return for next season.

For an added bonus, Wiseman is 7-feet tall. As for Kevon Looney, he re-signed with the Warriors on a three-year, $25.5 million contract. But there’s no telling for how long the center will remain healthy. Title contenders need depth at center. Last season, Looney played a full 82-game season. He averaged 6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Additionally, The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami interviewed Warriors owner Joe Lacob last week. Regarding Wiseman, Lacob said, “I will just tell you, I think he has the potential to be an enormously positive addition to the minutes rotation on our team. He is a monster. I’ve been watching basketball all my life. I have not seen many players do what he can do.”

Golden State cannot trade Andrew Wiggins to Nets

To complicate things further, according to the designated rookie rule, the Warriors cannot trade Andrew Wiggins to the Nets for Durant. Only two players that received a five-year max extension are allowed on an NBA team roster. In Wiggins’ case, on Oct. 11, 2017, the forward signed a five-year deal with the Timberwolves worth almost $150 million.

Even if the Warriors could trade Wiggins, why would the front office want to? He averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game against the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The eight-year veteran helped improve the team’s frontcourt this past season.

Plus, in the team’s 123-110 win over the Timberwolves on Nov. 10, 2021, Wiggins scored a season-high 35 points in 32 minutes played. In the end, it’s a good thing the forward is ineligible to be traded to Brooklyn. More articles related to Kevin Durant or the Warriors are on the main page.

