NHL News and Rumors

Washington Capitals become 16th team to qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22798003_168396541_lowres-2

The Washington Capitals have become the 16th team to qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Tuesday, the Capitals booked their ticket to the postseason by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1. The Capitals received a first period goal from Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia, and a third period goal from T.J. Oshie of Everett, Washington.

Qualified for the Playoffs in Bizarre Circumstances

The Capitals were postseason bound in strange and bizarre circumstances. With the Flyers and Capitals tied at one late in the third period, the Flyers pulled goaltender Samuel Ersson of Falun, Sweden. Heading into the game, the Flyers needed a win in regulation and some help to get into the playoffs. However at the time Flyers head coach John Tortorella pulled Ersson, the Flyers had already been eliminated because the Detroit Red Wings forced overtime against the Montreal Canadiens. When Tortorella pulled Ersson, he we was not aware of the outcome in Montreal. With the Capitals victory. they not only eliminated the Detroit Red Wings, but the Pittsburgh Penguins too.

Playoff Matchups in the East Set

We now know the four playoff matchups in the Eastern Conference. They are the Boston Bruins versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Florida Panthers versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, the New York Rangers against the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Panthers versus the New York Islanders.

What is happening in the West?

We know the eight teams from the West in the playoffs. They are the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and the Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators in the Central Division. The Stars have clinched the Central Division and the Canucks have clinched the Pacific Division. The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division, while the Jets and Avalanche are second and third respectively in the Central. What we do not know yet is who will be third and fourth in the Pacific, and who will be the seventh and eighth seeds.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Washington Capitals
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

New York Islanders playoff bound after win over Devils

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
NHL News and Rumors
Don Granato
Sabres fire NHL head coach Don Granato
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
Salt Lake City
The Latest on the Arizona Coyotes Relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
New York Rangers set franchise record for most wins in a regular season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Chandler Stephenson
Eight playoff teams in the NHL Western Conference determined
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22676772_168396541_lowres-2
Filip Forsberg records 11th career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top