Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

The Washington Commanders travel to Jacksonville on Sunday to take on the Jaguars in a cross-conference matchup as both teams open up their 2022 campaigns in a week one matchup.

Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars Same Game Parlay Picks

Commanders vs Jaguars Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Christian Kirk over 55.5 receiving yards @ -110 with Bovada

After four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Christian Kirk is now with the Jaguars, and he is in for a breakout season. Doug Pederson is at the helm now in Jacksonville, and Trevor Lawrence is in his second season on what should be a much-improved Jaguars team. Now I am not saying that this team will be in the playoffs, and we are focusing solely on their week one matchup with the Commanders. Last season in Arizona, Kirk had 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns. That was behind Deandre Hopkins and others, while this year Kirk is expected to be the top target for Lawrence. This seems like a very reasonable feat for Kirk with 55.5 yards. We are taking the over for receiving yards for Kirk in this one.

Commanders vs Jaguars Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Jaguars Moneyline @ +120 with Bovada

As we stated earlier, this may not be a playoff team in Jacksonville this season, but they are going to be a much-improved team. The Commanders have a lot of glaring holes on both sides of the ball and it could cause some issues for them throughout the season. They do have Carson Wentz coming in, but he may not be the answer that Commanders fans are looking for. He is injury prone and had a very tough season last year in Indianapolis. Terry McLaurin is a bright spot for the team, a very talented receiver that Wentz needs to target heavily early on in the season to try and set the tone. But in this game, I believe that that the Jaguars have enough talent to win outright. They have young stars that are entering their second and third years, and Travis Etienne is returning from a season ending injury and he should bring some noise out of the backfield.

WATCH LIVE: HC Doug Pederson meets with the media https://t.co/hjb8QLoZH9 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 7, 2022

Commanders vs Jaguars Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Travis Etienne over 47.5 rushing yards @ -110 with Bovada

This line seems like the perfect opportunity to close out this three-pick parlay. Although he is unproven in the league after missing all of his rookie season due to injury, it appears that Travis Etienne is set to have a breakout season. James Robinson is expected to split reps in the backfield with Etienne to start the season, but it just feels that this is a backup plan because Robinson had a bad year last year with Etienne out. 47.5 rushing yards is not a lot with the number of reps that he is considered to take. With Christian Kirk a threat on the outside, and Lawrence set to break out after having a tough rookie season with a mess of a coaching situation, Etienne should be able to surpass this number in their opener against the Commanders.

