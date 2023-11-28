Tennis News and Rumors

WATCH: Andre Agassi Shows Off 1990s Form On Pickleball Court

Wendi Oliveros
Andre Agassi

53-year-old tennis legend Andre Agassi is putting in the hours of training on the pickleball court.

Agassi took up pickleball in preparation for the Inaugural Pickleball Slam in February 2023 which paired him with Andy Roddick against John McEnroe and Michael Chang.

The event was such a ratings success for ESPN that Agassi and McEnroe are back at it in February 2024 in the coed edition with Agassi paired with his wife Steffi Graf and McEnroe with Maria Sharapova.

Agassi has spoken about how much he enjoys the game and has played it a lot since picking up the paddle.

It has some similarities and notable differences from tennis, but it is a competitive sport with bragging rights and a million dollars at stake for the winning team in February.

Fans are excited to see how Agassi and Graf play as a team.

In the meantime, they got a sneak peek at Agassi practicing from a recent Instagram post Agassi shared.

Check it out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Agassi (@agassi)

Seeing the signature two-handed backhand was a thrill.

The footwork was also a throwback to the 1990s Agassi on the tennis court.

Agassi and Graf’s daughter, Jaz Agassi, complimented her dad’s footwork on the Instagram post saying:

“Great tippy taps”

Will Agassi And Graf Win?

Agassi thinks so.

They do have the advantage of a married couple who practice together often.

Does anyone have a doubt that Graf will be great?

Everything she did on the tennis court was spectacular, and she was the 1988 winner of the Golden Slam, winning all four Grand Slams plus Olympic gold.

Fans hope to see her signature slice strokes on the pickleball court.

Watch Pickleball Slam 2 on February 4, 2024 on ESPN.

Tennis News and Rumors
