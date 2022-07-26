News

WATCH: Duplantis Breaks Men’s Pole Vault World Record with 6.21m Jump

Gia Nguyen
WATCH: Duplantis Breaks Men's Pole Vault World Record at 6.21m

It was a record-breaking weekend for Armand “Mondo” Duplantis at the 2022 Athletics World Championships in Oregon.

The 22-year pole vaulting star set a new world record with a 6.21 m jump in the final, beating his own world record set in Belgrade last March.

While he blew the competition out of the water at 6m, the Swedish pole vaulter joined a small list of athletes that were able to set records at the World Championships.

Watch Armand Duplantis break the men’s pole vault world record below.

Armand Duplantis Breaks Pole Vault World Record

The Swedish pole vaulting star, Mondo Duplantis broke his own world record at the Athletics World Championships in Oregon this past weekend.

When Duplantis made the final, he looked to pull off the elusive world title.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion had already secured first place after clearing 6m, but no one in the field managed to clear higher than 5.94 m.

This is the fifth time he’s broken the world record. In Oregon, Duplantis beat his previous record at 6.20 m which he set in March on his second attempt.

Twitter Reacts By Comparing Duplantis to Timothee Chamalet

After clearing 6.21 meters to set the new world record on Sunday, Twitter reacted by comparing the Olympic gold medalist to actor Timothee Chalamet.

Fans were quick to point out the resemblance last summer when Duplantis won the Olympic gold medal.

After winning the gold medal once again, comparisons quickly rolled in for the “Dune” star and track and field world record holder.

Other Records Set at Athletics World Championships

Duplantis wasn’t the only one setting world records this weekend in Eugene, Oregon.

In addition to his 6.21 m pole vaulting record, Nigerian runner Tobi Amusan smashed the women’s 100m hurdles record with a time of 12.12 seconds.

Amusan took home the gold but in the semi-final, she beat Kendra Harrison’s record at 12.20 seconds from six years ago.

While she had a faster time in the finals winning at 12.06 seconds, there was an illegal 2.5 per second headwind.

Duplantis and Amusan join Sydney McLaughlin as the only athletes to break world records at the World Championships.

Topics  
News

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To News

News

Drake lands huge £3.7m bet after backing Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win at UFC London

Owen Fulda  •  16h
News
David Proctor records fastest marathon run across Canada
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 22 2022
News
Noah Lyles Breaks Michael Johnson’s American Record in 200m
Noah Lyles Breaks Michael Johnson’s American Record in 200m
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 22 2022
News
Magnus Carlsen Won’t Defend FIDE World Chess Championship Title in 2023
Magnus Carlsen Won’t Defend FIDE World Chess Championship Title in 2023
Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 21 2022
News
Highest Paid NBA Player: Stephen Curry Leads List with $48M Contract
WATCH: Stephen Curry hilariously calls himself the daddy of the Celtics at ESPYs
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 21 2022
News
How to Bet on the Brooklyn Nets | New Jersey Sports Betting Sites
Kevin Durant Trade Talks Reportedly Trickling Down
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 20 2022
News
WATCH: Clayton Kershaw and Young Boy Have Heartwarming Moment
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 20 2022
More News