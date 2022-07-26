WATCH: Duplantis Breaks Men's Pole Vault World Record at 6.21m

It was a record-breaking weekend for Armand “Mondo” Duplantis at the 2022 Athletics World Championships in Oregon.

The 22-year pole vaulting star set a new world record with a 6.21 m jump in the final, beating his own world record set in Belgrade last March.

While he blew the competition out of the water at 6m, the Swedish pole vaulter joined a small list of athletes that were able to set records at the World Championships.

Watch Armand Duplantis break the men’s pole vault world record below.

Armand Duplantis Breaks Pole Vault World Record

When Duplantis made the final, he looked to pull off the elusive world title.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion had already secured first place after clearing 6m, but no one in the field managed to clear higher than 5.94 m.

This is the fifth time he’s broken the world record. In Oregon, Duplantis beat his previous record at 6.20 m which he set in March on his second attempt.

Twitter Reacts By Comparing Duplantis to Timothee Chamalet

After clearing 6.21 meters to set the new world record on Sunday, Twitter reacted by comparing the Olympic gold medalist to actor Timothee Chalamet.

Fans were quick to point out the resemblance last summer when Duplantis won the Olympic gold medal.

After winning the gold medal once again, comparisons quickly rolled in for the “Dune” star and track and field world record holder.

Other Records Set at Athletics World Championships

Duplantis wasn’t the only one setting world records this weekend in Eugene, Oregon.

In addition to his 6.21 m pole vaulting record, Nigerian runner Tobi Amusan smashed the women’s 100m hurdles record with a time of 12.12 seconds.

Breaks world record (12.12) in the semis ✔️

Storms to world 100m hurdles title in the final ✔️ Tobi Amusan 🇳🇬 is on another planet 🪐#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/3hf37HAvEp — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022

Amusan took home the gold but in the semi-final, she beat Kendra Harrison’s record at 12.20 seconds from six years ago.

While she had a faster time in the finals winning at 12.06 seconds, there was an illegal 2.5 per second headwind.

Duplantis and Amusan join Sydney McLaughlin as the only athletes to break world records at the World Championships.