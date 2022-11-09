NHL News and Rumors

WATCH: Evander Kane gruesome injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
2 min read
USATSI_18325598_168396541_lowres-2
On Tuesday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane of Vancouver, British Columbia suffered a brutal injury. Early in the second period, he fell to the ice after colliding with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers of Moncton, New Brunswick. Before getting up, Lightning forward (who used to play with the Oilers) Patrick Maroon of St. Louis, Missouri accidentally skated over Kane’s wrist. It was a major cut with a significant amount of blood. Kane was able to get up on his own, and was taken to a Tampa Bay hospital, where he will have wrist surgery. It is too early to speculate how long Kane will be out for for. The Oilers are not giving a timetable at this time.

Oilers beat the Lightning 3-2

For the first time since December 9, 2009, the Edmonton Oilers won in Tampa Bay, as they defeated the Lightning 3-2. Ironically, the Oilers win over the Lightning 13 years ago was by the same score. On Tuesday, Oilers captain Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario led the Oilers in scoring as he was the only player with a multi-point game (one goal and one assist) for two points. The other Oilers goal scorers were Warren Foegele of Markham, Ontario, who had a shorthanded marker to open the scoring, and Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany, who had a second period power-play marker.

Evander Kane in 2022-23

In 2022-23, Kane has five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 14 games. He is a +4 with 16 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 50 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, eight blocked shots, 51 hits, five takeaways and 12 giveaways.

Oilers end three-game losing streak

After losses to New Jersey, Dallas, and Washington, the Oilers got back in the win column. They have a record of eight wins and six losses for 14 points. The Oilers are fourth in the Pacific Division behind Vegas, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Oilers
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
