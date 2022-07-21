News

Watch: January 6th Committee Hearing Goes Prime Time Thursday Night

Alex Mac
Watch: January 6th Committee Hearing Goes Prime Time Thursday Night

Watch: The January 6th Committee Hearing Goes Prime Time on Thursday Night Starting at 8 PM ET.

The January 6th house committee hearing investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021 will hold its eighth public hearing on Thursday night, starting at 8 PM.

The prime-time hearing is expected to be focused on then-President Donald Trump’s behavior during the three hours in which the riot on the U.S. Capitol took place.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021 in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency just two months after Biden earned the most votes in U.S. presidential election history.

Thursday will mark the eighth public hearing of the January 6th committee, but it is just the second hearing to take place during prime time television hours.

Day 7 of the January 6th committee hearing heard testimony from a former member of the extremist group known as the Oath Keeps, as well as a former Trump supporter who was present at the Capitol during the deadly riot.

The hearing is being broadcast across all major United States news outlets, with PBS offering public access live streaming of the hearing via YouTube.

Watch: January 6th Committee Hearing Goes Prime Time Thursday Night

The eighth public hearing of the January 6th committee will hear testimony from Sarah Matthews, a deputy press secretary in the Trump White House, as well as a member of Trump’s Council for National Security, Matthew Pottinger.

Both Matthews and Pottinger resigned from their positions shortly after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this week it was reported that committee chair Bennie Thompson had tested positive for COVID-19, and would not be present during the eight public hearings of the January 6th committee.

While the committee has not scheduled any further dates for televised hearings, it remains unclear whether or not Thursday will be the last of the January 6th committee public hearings.

Topics  
News

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To News

News
Magnus Carlsen Won’t Defend FIDE World Chess Championship Title in 2023

Magnus Carlsen Won’t Defend FIDE World Chess Championship Title in 2023

Gia Nguyen  •  7h
News
Highest Paid NBA Player: Stephen Curry Leads List with $48M Contract
WATCH: Stephen Curry hilariously calls himself the daddy of the Celtics at ESPYs
Jon Conahan  •  9h
News
How to Bet on the Brooklyn Nets | New Jersey Sports Betting Sites
Kevin Durant Trade Talks Reportedly Trickling Down
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 20 2022
News
WATCH: Clayton Kershaw and Young Boy Have Heartwarming Moment
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 20 2022
News
Aaron Judge Makes Interesting Comment About Future With Yankees
Jon Conahan  •  Jul 20 2022
News
Naze Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev Agree to Main Event Bout for UFC 279
Naze Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev Agree to Main Event Bout for UFC 279
Alex Mac  •  Jul 20 2022
News
UFC Hands Out Eight Performance Bonuses at UFC Long Island
UFC Long Island: Amanda Lemos Awarded $50k for Performance vs Michelle Waterson
Alex Mac  •  Jul 19 2022
More News