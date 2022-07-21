Watch: January 6th Committee Hearing Goes Prime Time Thursday Night

Watch: The January 6th Committee Hearing Goes Prime Time on Thursday Night Starting at 8 PM ET.

The January 6th house committee hearing investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th, 2021 will hold its eighth public hearing on Thursday night, starting at 8 PM.

The prime-time hearing is expected to be focused on then-President Donald Trump’s behavior during the three hours in which the riot on the U.S. Capitol took place.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021 in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency just two months after Biden earned the most votes in U.S. presidential election history.

Thursday will mark the eighth public hearing of the January 6th committee, but it is just the second hearing to take place during prime time television hours.

Day 7 of the January 6th committee hearing heard testimony from a former member of the extremist group known as the Oath Keeps, as well as a former Trump supporter who was present at the Capitol during the deadly riot.

The hearing is being broadcast across all major United States news outlets, with PBS offering public access live streaming of the hearing via YouTube.

The eighth public hearing of the January 6th committee will hear testimony from Sarah Matthews, a deputy press secretary in the Trump White House, as well as a member of Trump’s Council for National Security, Matthew Pottinger.

Both Matthews and Pottinger resigned from their positions shortly after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this week it was reported that committee chair Bennie Thompson had tested positive for COVID-19, and would not be present during the eight public hearings of the January 6th committee.

While the committee has not scheduled any further dates for televised hearings, it remains unclear whether or not Thursday will be the last of the January 6th committee public hearings.