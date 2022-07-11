News

WATCH: Team USA Women Win Epic Beach Volleyball Rally

James Foglio
Watch as Team USA Women dive back and forth to score a point against Ecuador in one of the most incredible, exhausting volleyball outings in a match ever. With Team USA trailing in the match 16-13, they managed to keep the volleyball in the air for about 37 seconds after serving.

Running on sand is difficult enough by itself, so diving for a ball on sand would pose a greater challenge for even the most conditioned athletes out there. A play like this takes plenty of strength, endurance and determination. Check out the full video down below.

Watch Team USA Survive Against Ecuador

U.S. Women’s National Team Volleyball History

In 2014, the U.S. Women’s National Team won their first ever gold medal at the FIVB World Championship. Dating back to 2003, they have finished with at least the bronze medal at every event. At the 2019 World Cup, they won silver. Watch free highlight videos of volleyball matches on our home page.

Then, Team USA was awarded gold at the 2019 Pan American Cup. Furthermore, they won the gold at the 2019 Volleyball Nations League. Lastly, Team USA won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Although the women’s national volleyball team finished in second place six times in the past (1967 World Women’s Volleyball Championship, 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, 2002 World Women’s Volleyball Championship, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, 2011 World Cup and 2012 London Olympic Games), the volleyball team failed to make it into the top 10 until 2014.

All in all, Team USA has won seven gold medals at the Pan-American Cup, two at the Pan American Games, six at the FIVB World Grand Prix, three in the FIVB Nations League, one in the FIVB World Championship in Italy and one at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. To watch other videos or read more news articles related to Team USA, go to the main page.

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
