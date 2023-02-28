The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the West Coast Tournament from Thursday, March 2, to Tuesday, March 7.

The tournament will feature 10 teams playing in a ladder format. The top two seeds will receive a bye to the semifinals, while seeds 3 and 4 will earn a bye to the third round. Seeds 5 and 6 will secure a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will participate in the first round.

All Bulldogs & Gaels

For the 11th straight year, the Gonzaga Bulldogs own a share of the WCC regular season title. But this year they share it with St. Mary’s just like they did back in 2015-16. Gonzaga and St. Mary’s have had almost identical seasons as the Bulldogs finished 14-2 in the conference and 25-5 overall while the Gaels equaled Gonzaga’s 14-2 conference mark but finished the regular season with one more loss at 25-6. Santa Clara also finished with 20+ wins at 23-8. With the byes to the semifinals, it feels like we’re headed to another Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s showdown. If they do in fact meet in the finals, this will be the rubber match as they each recorded a regular season win in the home and home series.

2023 West Coast Conference Standings

West Coast Conference Team CONF GB W-L STRK L10 HOME AWAY 12 Gonzaga 14-2 – 25-5 W6 9-1 14-1 7-2 15 Saint Mary’s 14-2 – 25-6 L1 8-2 16-2 6-2 Santa Clara 11-5 3 23-8 W7 7-3 14-4 6-3 Loyola Marymount 9-7 5 19-11 W2 6-4 13-3 4-7 San Francisco 7-9 7 18-13 L1 6-4 11-5 5-6 BYU 7-9 7 17-14 W1 3-7 12-4 2-7 Pacific 7-9 7 14-17 W1 4-6 7-10 7-7 Portland 5-11 9 13-18 L4 3-7 10-6 2-10 San Diego 4-12 10 11-19 L5 2-8 8-9 3-8 Pepperdine 2-14 12 9-21 L4 2-8 8-8 0-12

2023 West Coast Conference Tournament Schedule

Venue: Orleans Arena Where: Las Vegas, Nevada When: Mar 2 – Mar 7 How To Watch: BYUTV, ESPN2, ESPN



All times ET

March 2 First Round

Game 1 : No. 9 San Diego vs. No. 8 Portland, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

: No. 9 San Diego vs. No. 8 Portland, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV Game 2: No. 10 Pepperdine vs. No. 7 Pacific, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

March 3 Second Round

Game 3 : Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 BYU, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 BYU, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 San Francisco, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 5 : Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2 Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Loyola Marymount, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 6 Semifinals

Game 7 : Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Saint Mary’s, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Saint Mary’s, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2 Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Gonzaga, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 7 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

2023 West Coast Conference Tournament Bracket