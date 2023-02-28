College Basketball News and Rumors

West Coast Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Colin Lynch
3 min read
The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the West Coast Tournament from Thursday, March 2, to Tuesday, March 7.

The tournament will feature 10 teams playing in a ladder format. The top two seeds will receive a bye to the semifinals, while seeds 3 and 4 will earn a bye to the third round. Seeds 5 and 6 will secure a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will participate in the first round.

All Bulldogs & Gaels

For the 11th straight year, the Gonzaga Bulldogs own a share of the WCC regular season title. But this year they share it with St. Mary’s just like they did back in 2015-16. Gonzaga and St. Mary’s have had almost identical seasons as the Bulldogs finished 14-2 in the conference and 25-5 overall while the Gaels equaled Gonzaga’s 14-2 conference mark but finished the regular season with one more loss at 25-6. Santa Clara also finished with 20+ wins at 23-8. With the byes to the semifinals, it feels like we’re headed to another Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s showdown. If they do in fact meet in the finals, this will be the rubber match as they each recorded a regular season win in the home and home series.

2023 West Coast Conference Standings

West Coast Conference
Team
CONF
GB
W-L
STRK
L10
HOME
AWAY
12

Gonzaga
14-2
25-5
W6
9-1
14-1
7-2
15

Saint Mary’s
14-2
25-6
L1
8-2
16-2
6-2
Santa Clara
11-5
3
23-8
W7
7-3
14-4
6-3
Loyola Marymount
9-7
5
19-11
W2
6-4
13-3
4-7
San Francisco
7-9
7
18-13
L1
6-4
11-5
5-6
BYU
7-9
7
17-14
W1
3-7
12-4
2-7
Pacific
7-9
7
14-17
W1
4-6
7-10
7-7
Portland
5-11
9
13-18
L4
3-7
10-6
2-10
San Diego
4-12
10
11-19
L5
2-8
8-9
3-8
Pepperdine
2-14
12
9-21
L4
2-8
8-8
0-12

 

2023 West Coast Conference Tournament Schedule

    • Venue: Orleans Arena

    • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

    • When: Mar 2 – Mar 7

    • How To Watch: BYUTV, ESPN2, ESPN

 All times ET

March 2 First Round

  • Game 1: No. 9 San Diego vs. No. 8 Portland, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV
  • Game 2: No. 10 Pepperdine vs. No. 7 Pacific, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

March 3 Second Round

  • Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 BYU, 9:00 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV
  • Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 San Francisco, 11:30 p.m., Regional Sports Networks/BYUTV

March 4 Quarterfinals

  • Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Santa Clara, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Loyola Marymount, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 6 Semifinals

  • Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Saint Mary’s, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2
  • Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Gonzaga, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

March 7 Championship

  • Game 7: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m., ESPN

2023 West Coast Conference Tournament Bracket

College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
