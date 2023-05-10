Tennis News and Rumors

Western & Southern Open Organizer Is Exploring Possible Move From Cincinnati To Charlotte By 2026

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open is a renowned tennis tournament held in Mason, Ohio near Cincinnati.

It is the oldest American tennis tournament still held in its original city dating back to 1899.

Beemok Sports bought the rights to the tournament in 2022 and is conducting due diligence to potentially move the tournament from Cincinnati to Charlotte.

A final decision on the tournament’s location is expected by the end of Summer 2023.

This is a dual ATP/WTA 1000 tournament with men’s and women’s matches occurring during the tournament.

Outside of the Grand Slams, the Western & Southern Open is the only tournament that currently has more than two stadium courts.

In Cincinnati, there are four.

Money is a factor, but there are other factors that should be considered before moving the tournament.

Should The Tournament Move?

1. Scheduling

Would the tournament located in Charlotte occupy the same calendar position as it does in Cincinnati?

The 2023 tournament runs from August 12-20.

Extremely hot weather could be an issue in Charlotte in August.

2. Player Participation

Because the tournament is very close to the U.S. Open, it is easy and quick for players to travel from Cincinnati to New York following the tournament.

Will players be interested in changing the logistics in an August schedule that has a Grand Slam beginning at the end of the month?

3. Fan Interest

This is a widely attended tournament that drew as many as 200,000 spectators prior to the COVID pandemic.

In 2026, the tournament is expanding to a two-week event which would draw even more fans.

Conclusion

Construction and public funding are part of the deal associated with a potential move to Charlotte.

However, the facilities built would be multi-purpose and capable of hosting concerts, festivals, junior and collegiate tennis events, and pickleball tournaments.

Another potential sticking point is that the ATP (men’s tour) has a separate contract with Cincinnati so it would also have to approve the move.

This is far from a done deal, but it is something to watch because it would be an unprecedented move in a sport that has a relatively fixed schedule that rarely changes to this extreme.

 

 

