The Western & Southern Open is a renowned tennis tournament held in Mason, Ohio near Cincinnati.

It is the oldest American tennis tournament still held in its original city dating back to 1899.

The Western & Southern Open, more properly the Cincinnati Open, is the 2nd largest summer tennis tournament in the US, and the oldest still still played in it's original city, Mason, OH, near Cincinnati, since 1899 https://t.co/M71oRpO8hd — Sam Grundman (@SamGrundman) May 10, 2023

Beemok Sports bought the rights to the tournament in 2022 and is conducting due diligence to potentially move the tournament from Cincinnati to Charlotte.

A final decision on the tournament’s location is expected by the end of Summer 2023.

This is a dual ATP/WTA 1000 tournament with men’s and women’s matches occurring during the tournament.

Outside of the Grand Slams, the Western & Southern Open is the only tournament that currently has more than two stadium courts.

In Cincinnati, there are four.

Money is a factor, but there are other factors that should be considered before moving the tournament.

Should The Tournament Move?

1. Scheduling

Would the tournament located in Charlotte occupy the same calendar position as it does in Cincinnati?

The 2023 tournament runs from August 12-20.

Extremely hot weather could be an issue in Charlotte in August.

2. Player Participation

Because the tournament is very close to the U.S. Open, it is easy and quick for players to travel from Cincinnati to New York following the tournament.

Will players be interested in changing the logistics in an August schedule that has a Grand Slam beginning at the end of the month?

Perry on Cincinnati-based Western & Southern Open: One of premier dates on schedule because it precedes US Open. Last year had 9 of 10 top men's players and all women's top 10 play in Cincinnati — Erik Spanberg (@CBJspanberg) May 10, 2023

3. Fan Interest

This is a widely attended tournament that drew as many as 200,000 spectators prior to the COVID pandemic.

In 2026, the tournament is expanding to a two-week event which would draw even more fans.

Conclusion

Construction and public funding are part of the deal associated with a potential move to Charlotte.

Big News: Charleston businessman Ben Navarro is pitching a new tennis stadium in the River District and the relocation of the Western & Southern Open. It is one of the 9 most prestigious trophies in tennis and "perennially guarantees a lineup of the best players in the world." — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 10, 2023

However, the facilities built would be multi-purpose and capable of hosting concerts, festivals, junior and collegiate tennis events, and pickleball tournaments.

Another potential sticking point is that the ATP (men’s tour) has a separate contract with Cincinnati so it would also have to approve the move.

This is far from a done deal, but it is something to watch because it would be an unprecedented move in a sport that has a relatively fixed schedule that rarely changes to this extreme.