Dabo Swinney, the renowned head coach of the Clemson Tigers, has become synonymous with college football success. With a commanding presence and a knack for winning, Swinney has navigated Clemson to the top of college football’s hierarchy. His team’s consistent appearances in the College Football Playoffs and their national titles have solidified his status as one of the game’s elite coaches. But now with news of the retirement of Nick Saban, could Dabo and Alabama look to team up? Here, we look at the details of his contract and buyout should he want to head to Tuscaloosa.

Dabo Swinney Contract and Salary

In 2022, Dabo and Clemson extended his contract. Swinney’s contract was a ten-year deal worth around $115 million. This contract consolidated his position among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

In addition to his base salary, Dabo’s contract also includes incentives including:

$25,000 for ACC Coach of the Year

for ACC Coach of the Year $50,000 for national Coach of the Year

for making the ACC championship game $200,000 for winning the ACC championship game

for eight regular-season wins with a non-College Football Playoff bowl game $150,000 for making a New Year’s Six bowl game

for making College Football Playoff (after expansion to 12 teams) $250,000 for College Football Playoffs semifinals

for College Football Playoffs championship game $350,000 for winning the CFP National Championship

Dabo Swinney’s Buyout

Swinney’s leadership and strategic acumen have not only earned him a spot among college football’s coaching royalty but have also sparked speculation about potential interest from other top-tier programs. With Alabama, a powerhouse with a storied legacy and a vacancy anticipated by rumors of Nick Saban’s retirement, the collegiate world is abuzz. Swinney’s connection to Alabama, where he played at wide receiver and started his coaching career, adds fuel to the speculative fire.

However, Swinney’s departure from Clemson wouldn’t come cheaply. The regular buyout clause in his contract stands at $5 million. But a particular clause specifically elevates this buyout to $7.5 million should the Crimson Tide come calling—a clear indication of the perceived value Swinney would bring to the hallowed grounds of Tuscaloosa. This number is not to be confused with the $50 million or so Dabo would be owed if Clemson fired their head coach.

Swinney’s accolades, which include national championships and multiple coach of the year honors, make him an attractive candidate for any program aiming for the zenith of college football success. Yet, any pursuit by Alabama would require careful consideration of the hefty buyout, an indication of the high regard in which Swinney is held.