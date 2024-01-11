College Football

What is Dabo Swinney’s Buyout if Alabama Want to Hire Clemson Head Coach to Replace the Retiring Nick Saban?

David Evans
Dabo Swinney, the renowned head coach of the Clemson Tigers, has become synonymous with college football success. With a commanding presence and a knack for winning, Swinney has navigated Clemson to the top of college football’s hierarchy. His team’s consistent appearances in the College Football Playoffs and their national titles have solidified his status as one of the game’s elite coaches. But now with news of the retirement of Nick Saban, could Dabo and Alabama look to team up? Here, we look at the details of his contract and buyout should he want to head to Tuscaloosa.

Dabo Swinney Contract and Salary

In 2022, Dabo and Clemson extended his contract. Swinney’s contract was a ten-year deal worth around $115 million. This contract consolidated his position among the highest-paid coaches in college football.

In addition to his base salary, Dabo’s contract also includes incentives including:

  • $25,000 for ACC Coach of the Year
  • $50,000 for national Coach of the Year
  • $50,000 for making the ACC championship game
  • $200,000 for winning the ACC championship game
  • $75,000 for eight regular-season wins with a non-College Football Playoff bowl game
  • $150,000 for making a New Year’s Six bowl game
  • $150,000 for making College Football Playoff (after expansion to 12 teams)
  • $250,000 for College Football Playoffs semifinals
  • $250,000 for College Football Playoffs championship game
  • $350,000 for winning the CFP National Championship

Dabo Swinney’s Buyout

Swinney’s leadership and strategic acumen have not only earned him a spot among college football’s coaching royalty but have also sparked speculation about potential interest from other top-tier programs. With Alabama, a powerhouse with a storied legacy and a vacancy anticipated by rumors of Nick Saban’s retirement, the collegiate world is abuzz. Swinney’s connection to Alabama, where he played at wide receiver and started his coaching career, adds fuel to the speculative fire.

However, Swinney’s departure from Clemson wouldn’t come cheaply. The regular buyout clause in his contract stands at $5 million. But a particular clause specifically elevates this buyout to $7.5 million should the Crimson Tide come calling—a clear indication of the perceived value Swinney would bring to the hallowed grounds of Tuscaloosa. This number is not to be confused with the $50 million or so Dabo would be owed if Clemson fired their head coach.

Swinney’s accolades, which include national championships and multiple coach of the year honors, make him an attractive candidate for any program aiming for the zenith of college football success. Yet, any pursuit by Alabama would require careful consideration of the hefty buyout, an indication of the high regard in which Swinney is held.

Topics  
Alabama Crimson Tide Clemson Tigers College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
