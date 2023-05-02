The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby is set for the first Saturday in May. The derby is known as the “most exciting two minutes in sports.” It marks the beginning of the quest for the Triple Crown. Below, you’ll find the 2023 Kentucky Derby race time, date, and schedule.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For The Kentucky Derby

2023 Kentucky Derby Race Time And Date

Post Positions and Morning Line Odds for the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/O6VZbjD5QV — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023

Post time, or projected start time, for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The race will air live on NBC from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also air on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.

2023 Kentucky Derby Schedule

The biggest race of the day is the Kentucky Derby, which is Race 12, at Churchhill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

There will be a total of 14 races throughout the day at Churchill Downs.

The race schedule for Kentucky Derby Day:

2023 Kentucky Derby Day Time (ET) Play Race 1 10:30 a.m. Race 2 11:01 a.m. Race 3 11:31 a.m. Race 4 12:04 p.m. Race 5 12:36 p.m. Race 6 1:14 p.m. Race 7 1:56 p.m. Race 8 2:46 p.m. Race 9 3:40 p.m. Race 10 4:31 p.m. Race 11 5:27 p.m. Race 12 (Kentucky Derby) 6:57 p.m. Race 13 7:55 p.m. Race 14 8:30 p.m.

2023 Kentucky Derby Favorite

According to BetOnline, Forte (+325) is the morning line favorite.

Tapit Trice (+600), Forte’s stablemate, has the next best offs followed by Angel of Empire (+800), Practical Move (+1000), and Kingsbarns (+1200).

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023