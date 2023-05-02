Horse Racing

What Time is the Kentucky Derby 2023? Kentucky Derby Race Time, Date, and Schedule

Dan Girolamo
2 min read
148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby is set for the first Saturday in May. The derby is known as the “most exciting two minutes in sports.” It marks the beginning of the quest for the Triple Crown. Below, you’ll find the 2023 Kentucky Derby race time, date, and schedule.

2023 Kentucky Derby Race Time And Date

Post time, or projected start time, for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The race will air live on NBC from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also air on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.

2023 Kentucky Derby Schedule

The biggest race of the day is the Kentucky Derby, which is Race 12, at Churchhill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

There will be a total of 14 races throughout the day at Churchill Downs.

The race schedule for Kentucky Derby Day:

2023 Kentucky Derby Day  Time (ET) Play
Race 1 10:30 a.m. BetOnline logo
Race 2 11:01 a.m. BetOnline logo
Race 3 11:31 a.m. BetOnline logo
Race 4 12:04 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 5 12:36 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 6 1:14 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 7 1:56 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 8 2:46 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 9 3:40 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 10 4:31 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 11 5:27 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 12 (Kentucky Derby) 6:57 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 13 7:55 p.m. BetOnline logo
Race 14 8:30 p.m. BetOnline logo

2023 Kentucky Derby Favorite

According to BetOnline, Forte (+325) is the morning line favorite.

Tapit Trice (+600), Forte’s stablemate, has the next best offs followed by Angel of Empire (+800), Practical Move (+1000), and Kingsbarns (+1200).

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
