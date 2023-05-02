The 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby is set for the first Saturday in May. The derby is known as the “most exciting two minutes in sports.” It marks the beginning of the quest for the Triple Crown. Below, you’ll find the 2023 Kentucky Derby race time, date, and schedule.
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For The Kentucky Derby
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
2023 Kentucky Derby Race Time And Date
Post Positions and Morning Line Odds for the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/O6VZbjD5QV
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023
Post time, or projected start time, for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
The race will air live on NBC from 12 to 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also air on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.
2023 Kentucky Derby Schedule
The biggest race of the day is the Kentucky Derby, which is Race 12, at Churchhill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
There will be a total of 14 races throughout the day at Churchill Downs.
The race schedule for Kentucky Derby Day:
2023 Kentucky Derby Favorite
According to BetOnline, Forte (+325) is the morning line favorite.
Tapit Trice (+600), Forte’s stablemate, has the next best offs followed by Angel of Empire (+800), Practical Move (+1000), and Kingsbarns (+1200).
Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Kentucky Derby Betting Guide – Compare Best Kentucky Derby Betting Sites in 2023.
- Kentucky Derby Expert Guide – Learn How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2023.
- The Latest Kentucky Derby Odds – Compare Top Racebooks Offering Kentucky Derby Odds.
- Free Kentucky Derby Picks – Check out Kentucky Derby Expert Picks and Predictions.