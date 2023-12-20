The excitement of college football’s National Signing Day, particularly the early signing period, marks a pivotal moment for young athletes and colleges alike. This year, the early signing period, set to unfold from December 20 to December 22, 2023, offers a glimpse into the future of college football. High school seniors have the opportunity to officially commit to their college of choice by signing their National Letter of Intent.

College Football National Signing Day Dates to Know

December 20, 2023: Early Signing Period Begins

December 22, 2023: Early Signing Period Ends

February 7, 2024: National Signing Day

April 1, 2024: Signing Period Ends

TV Coverage

The broadcast of this event, ESPNU will air the “College Football Live: Signing Day Special” starting at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 20, providing fans with live coverage and analysis of the signings and their implications.

Potential Flips & Recruits to Watch

The drama surrounding top recruits adds an extra layer of excitement to the college football signing period. For instance, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, a top prospect in the class of 2024, has been committed to Ohio State, but there’s speculation about a potential flip influenced by strong recruiting efforts from Florida schools​.

Similarly, Gatlin Bair, a wide receiver from Idaho, has decommitted from Boise State and is now considering Michigan and Oregon, with Michigan being the favored choice. His decision could significantly bolster the Wolverines’ recruiting class, where he would be the top wide receiver signing.

In the Big Ten, defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr. is a sought-after recruit, with Wisconsin Badgers being the favorite to secure his commitment. His decision could be a game-changer for the Badgers, enhancing their recruiting class and bolstering their roster in preparation for the competitive Big Ten landscape.

As some college football fans gear up for the College Football Playoff, those without a vested interest will get a glimpse into their program’s future as the signing period unfolds and offers new hope to teams across the country.