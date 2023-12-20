College Football

What to Know About National Signing Day: How Long is the Early Signing Period & When is the Next Signing Day?

David Evans
The excitement of college football’s National Signing Day, particularly the early signing period, marks a pivotal moment for young athletes and colleges alike. This year, the early signing period, set to unfold from December 20 to December 22, 2023, offers a glimpse into the future of college football. High school seniors have the opportunity to officially commit to their college of choice by signing their National Letter of Intent.

College Football National Signing Day Dates to Know

  • December 20, 2023: Early Signing Period Begins
  • December 22, 2023: Early Signing Period Ends
  • February 7, 2024: National Signing Day
  • April 1, 2024: Signing Period Ends

TV Coverage

The broadcast of this event, ESPNU will air the “College Football Live: Signing Day Special” starting at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 20, providing fans with live coverage and analysis of the signings and their implications.

Potential Flips & Recruits to Watch

The drama surrounding top recruits adds an extra layer of excitement to the college football signing period. For instance, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, a top prospect in the class of 2024, has been committed to Ohio State, but there’s speculation about a potential flip influenced by strong recruiting efforts from Florida schools​.

Similarly, Gatlin Bair, a wide receiver from Idaho, has decommitted from Boise State and is now considering Michigan and Oregon, with Michigan being the favored choice. His decision could significantly bolster the Wolverines’ recruiting class, where he would be the top wide receiver signing.

In the Big Ten, defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr. is a sought-after recruit, with Wisconsin Badgers being the favorite to secure his commitment. His decision could be a game-changer for the Badgers, enhancing their recruiting class and bolstering their roster in preparation for the competitive Big Ten landscape.

As some college football fans gear up for the College Football Playoff, those without a vested interest will get a glimpse into their program’s future as the signing period unfolds and offers new hope to teams across the country.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
