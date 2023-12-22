The 2023-24 College Football Playoff will begin on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The beginning of the New Year will mark the final time that the CFP will feature a four-team bracket. Next year, the CFP field will expand to 12 teams for the 2024-25 season.

After back-to-back national titles, Georgia failed to make the College Football Playoff, meaning a new champion will be crowned in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the date, time, location, odds, and TV schedule for the 2024 College Football Playoff.

CFP Semifinal: Michigan vs Alabama Date, Time, Location, & Odds

🏆 College Football Playoff Semifinal

🏈 Rose Bowl : No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama

: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama 📅 Date: January 1, 2024

January 1, 2024 🕔 Time: 5 pm ET

5 pm ET 🏟 Stadium: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl 🏙 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN 🎲 Odds: Michigan -1.5 | Alabama +1.5

No. 1-ranked Michigan will try to win its first college football Playoff game under Jim Harbaugh and its first national championship since 2007. The Wolverines are just 3-7 in bowl games under Harbaugh, including 0-3 under the current College Football Playoff format.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban has No. 4 Alabama in a rare position as underdogs heading into the CFP Semifinal.

The Crimson Tide are seeking their first national title since 2020 and their fourth since the CFP began in 2015. Alabama has won three national championships under the CFP format, more than any other team.

CFP Semifinal: Washington vs Texas Date, Time, Location, & Odds

🏆 College Football Playoff Semifinal

🏈 Sugar Bowl : No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas

: No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas 📅 Date: January 1, 2024

January 1, 2024 🕣 Time : 8:45 pm ET

: 8:45 pm ET 🏟 Stadium : Caesars Superdome

: Caesars Superdome 🏙 Location : New Orleans, Louisiana

: New Orleans, Louisiana 📺 TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN 🎲 Odds: Texas -4 | Washington +4

Led by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies marched their way to an undefeated season in the final year of PAC-12 football. Meanwhile, Texas made an impression on the committee by dominating the Big 12 and overcame its lone hiccup of the year against a ranked Oklahoma team. Despite its 13-0 record, Washington will come into the College Football Playoff as four-point underdogs.

The Huskies are no stranger to being disrespected by the oddsmakers. Washington was 9.5-point underdog in the PAC-12 Championship Game versus Oregon but still clawed its way to an impressive 34-31 victory.

CFP National Championship Date, Time, Location, & Odds

🏆 CFP National Championship Game

🏈 TBD vs TBD

📅 Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 🕗 Time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Stadium: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas) 🏙 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas 📺 TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN 🎲 Odds: TBD

A New College Football National Championship Will Be Crowned

After winning back-to-back national titles, Georgia narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff following a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Despite entering the CFP semifinal as an underdog, the Crimson Tide are among the favorites to win the national. At BetOnline, Alabama is tied with Michigan for the best odds to win it all at +200, followed by Texas at +250 and Washington at +550.

Washington has had the longest championship drought of any team in the College Football Playoff. The Huskies last won the national title in 1991. Meanwhile, Texas hasn’t won since Vince Young led the Longhorns to the national championship in 2005.