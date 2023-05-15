The 2023 Preakness Stakes post position draw will take place on May 15th, 2023 and will solidify the field at Pimlico Race Course. Thirteen of the most promising three-year-old colts will be racing in Baltimore for the second leg of the Triple Crown. We’ll take a look at the importance of the post position draw, along with the number of winners from each gate at the historic race track.

After an exciting finish at Churchill Downs, Mage will be racing for a chance at the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course this weekend. The 2023 Preakness Stakes will feature a completely different field with new challenges for Mage, as he looks to become the first horse to win both the Derby and Preakness since 2018.

The Preakness Stakes is the second jewel of the Triple Crown held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. Many horses in the field decided to opt out of the Kentucky Derby to focus on the $1.5 million purse available at Pimlico Race Course.

With a smaller field, a little luck in the post position draw can change the course of history and influence a horse’s chances of winning the Preakness Stakes.

In 2023, the Preakness post position draw is scheduled for May 15th, 2023.

When Is The Preakness Stakes 2023 Post Position Draw?

The week of the race, the post position draw is announced and the colts are sorted into their gates. It’s one of the most defining moments of the Triple Crown races as the gate number plays a role in the horse’s chances of winning.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post position draw will take place on the Monday before the race on May 20th.

Bettors can expect the lines to move dramatically, depending on where certain horses start the race.

In the past, Gate 6 has produced the most Preakness Stakes winners ever (16) while horses starting out of Gate 13 have only had one winner.

Does Post Position Matter in the Preakness Stakes?

While the post position number doesn’t always guess the winner, it does have an effect on a horse’s odds to win.

Depending on their post position and running style, horses may have an advantage or disadvantage at the Preakness Stakes.

The post position draw was introduced to level the playing field for all horses, In the past any horse that drew gates 1 to 8 has seen 10 or more winners whereas gates 9 to 13 has seen 4 or less.

The most valuable gate to draw will be gate 6 in the middle, which has produced 16 Preakness Stakes winners.

Check out the chart below for the post position history at the Preakness Stakes.

Post position Preakness winners 1 12 2 12 3 12 4 14 5 13 6 16 7 14 8 10 9 4 10 2 11 2 12 3 13 1



