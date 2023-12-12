Now that Jon Rahm has officially defected to the LIV Golf League, he’s currently suspended from the PGA Tour. On Monday, the Tour announced that Rahm will no longer be allowed to compete in PGA Tour events or have a chance to defend any of his titles.

The result of his suspension has changed the FedEx Cup points ranking, allowing Mackenzie Hughes into the top 50.

Jon Rahm Officially Suspended By PGA Tour

Rahm shocked the world last week after announcing his move to LIV Golf for a $500 million contract. Due to his involvement with LIV Golf, the PGA Tour will not be allowing Rahm to participate in any PGA Tour events.

“In accordance with the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, Jon Rahm has been notified that he is suspended and no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play due to his association with a series of unauthorized tournaments,” a memo to the PGA Tour members read.

While Rahm still wanted to play in select events on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, his hopes were immediately shut down by the PGA Tour. Rahm will not be able to defend his titles at The Sentry, The American Express, and the Genesis Invitational. However, fans will still get to see Rahm at all the Major Championships.

PGA Tour Looks to Remodel FedEx Cup Points in 2024

As a result of Rahm’s suspension, there was some movement on the FedEx Cup leaderboard for the upcoming 2024 season. Since Rahm tied for 18th in the rankings, players below him will be moving up a single spot.

Due to his suspension, all of Rahm’s results from the 2022-2023 season will not count in the points list. Even though Rahm won four times and finished 18th in the FedEx Cup, his accomplishments are voided in the upcoming season.

The Tour will also be remodeling the 2024 schedule, making signature events worth 700 FedEx Cup points. For now, it seems like the Tour is prepared to revise the current model and scale tournaments differently in 2024.

Which Players Benefit Most From Jon Rahm’s Suspension?

Rahm’s suspension opens a spot for Mackenzie Hughes in the top 50, who will move up one spot from No.51. It’s a significant moment for the Candian, as the top 50 players receive invitations to the signature events in 2024.

Alex Smalley will also move up to No. 60 and will receive invitations to the first two signature events of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Carl Yuan also benefited. He moved up to No.125 which allowed frim to retain his full-time status on the Tour. Lastly, Paul Haley now sits at No.150 on the list, earning him conditional status in 2024.