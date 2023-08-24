White Sox fire general manager Rick Hahn and VP Kenny Williams

The Chicago White Sox fired two key members of their front office on Tuesday as executive vice-president Kenny Williams of Berkeley, California, and general manager Rick Hahn of Winnetka, Illinois were let go of their positions according to the Associated Press. Williams was the White Sox general manager from 2000 to 2012, and executive vice-president since October 26, 2012. It was on that same date that Hahn was promoted from the assistant general manager to general manager.

Prior to being the White Sox general manager, Williams started working as a White Sox scout in 1992. Then from 1995 to 2000, Williams was the White Sox director of minor league operations and vice president of player development. Hahn meanwhile was the White Sox director of major league administration in 2001, and then the assistant general manager from 2002 to 2012.

World Series Champions

Williams and Hahn were part of the White Sox team that won the 2005 World Series. In four games, Chicago swept the Houston Astros to win their first World Series since 1917.

Massive Struggles in 2023

The White Sox are at 50 wins and 77 losses. They are fourth in the American League Central and have the third worst record in the American League. The only teams that are worse are the Kansas City Royals at 41 wins and 88 losses and the Oakland Athletics at 36 wins and 91 losses. The only team worse in the National League than the White Sox are the Colorado Rockies at 48 wins and 77 losses.

Williams’s MLB playing statistics with Chicago

Williams also played for the White Sox from 1986 to 1989. As an outfielder, he batted .232 with 20 home runs and 79 runs batted in during 204 games, 690 plate appearances and 642 at bats. Williams also scored 68 runs and had 149 hits, 22 doubles, four triples, 28 stolen bases, 21 walks, 239 total bases, six sacrifice bunts, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .275, and a slugging percentage of .372. After his time with Chicago, Williams played three more Major League Baseball seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Montreal Expos.