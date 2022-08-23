White Sox take a chance with SS Elvis Andrus down the stretch

The Chicago White Sox have taken a chance with shortstop Elvis Andrus of Maracay, Venezuela down the stretch run. On Thursday according to the Associated Press, the Chicago Major League Baseball team on the south side signed Andrus after the team lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a torn ligament in his left middle finger.

Time in Oakland for Elvis Andrus in 2022

During Andrus’s time in Oakland in 2022, Andrus batted .237 with eight home runs and 30 runs batted in. During 106 games, 386 plate appearances, and 354 at bats, he scored 41 runs and had 84 hits, 24 doubles, seven stolen bases, 30 walks. 132 total bases, an on base percentage of .301, and slugging percentage of .373.

First three games with the White Sox

In his first three games with the White Sox (two games against the Cleveland Guardians and one game against the Kansas City Royals), Andrus has batted .250 with three runs batted in. During 12 at bats and 12 plate appearances, he has scored one run, and had one double, one stolen base, an on base percentage of .250, slugging percentage of .333, and four total bases.

A dozen seasons with the Rangers

Andrus spent 12 seasons with the Texas Rangers from 2009 to 2020. In 1652 games, he has batted .274 with 76 home runs and 636 runs batted in. During 6336 at bats and 7079 plate appearances, Andrus scored 893 runs and had 1743 hits, 303 doubles, 48 triples, 305 stolen bases, 516 walks, 2370 total bases, 100 sacrifice bunts and 52 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .372.

In Andrus’s rookie season, he was the finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year, but lost out to Oakland Athletics pitcher Andrew Bailey of Voorhees, New Jersey.

2-Time All-Star

In 2010, Andrus was an All-Star despite not hitting a home run the entire season. He batted .265 with 35 runs batted in. During 148 games, 674 plate appearances and 588 at bats, Andrus scored 88 runs and had 156 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 32 stolen bases, 64 walks, 177 total bases, and an American League leading 17 sacrifice bunts. He also had an on base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .301. That season Andrus had the distinction of being 41 percentage points better with his on base percentage compared to his slugging percentage.

In 2012, Andrus once again represented the Rangers and the American League in the All-Star Game. He batted .286 with three home runs and 62 runs batted in. During 158 games, 711 plate appearances and 629 at bats, Andrus scored 85 runs and had 180 hits, 31 doubles, nine triples, 21 stolen bases, 57 walks, 238 total bases, a Major League leading 17 sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .349, and a slugging percentage of .378.

Sacrifices

In addition to leading the American League with 17 sacrifice bunts in 2010 and Major League Baseball with 17 sacrifice bunts in 2012, Andrus also led Major League Baseball with 16 sacrifice bunts in 2013. In 2019, he also led Major League Baseball with 10 sacrifice flies.

Base stealer

Andrus has 325 career stolen bases. However, he has led the American League with 15 caught stealings in 2014 and 10 caught stealings in 2017. Andrus’s career-high in stolen bases were 42 in 2013.

How long is Anderson out?

The two-time All-Star is expected to miss three to five weeks. He should be available for the last week of the season and postseason if the White Sox qualify. Chicago is currently at 62 wins and 60 losses and three games back of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.