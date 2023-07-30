White Sox trade reliever Kendall Graveman to Astros

The Chicago White Sox are getting rid of their pitching staff at a high rate at the moment. On Friday, the latest pitcher the White Sox moved was reliever Kendall Graveman of Alexander City, Alabama. Graveman follows Lucas Giolito of Santa Monica, California and Reynaldo Lopez of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, who were traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, and Lance Lynn of Indianapolis, Indiana and Joe Kelly of Anaheim, California, who were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Who was Graveman traded for?

In return, the White Sox received catcher Korey Lee of Escondido, California, who has not played for the Astros this season. In 2022, Lee struggled mightily as he only batted .160 with only four hits in 25 at bats.

Return to the Astros

Graveman is returning to the Astros. He previously pitched for the Astros during the 2021 Major League Baseball season. In 23 games, he had a record of one win and one loss with an earned run average of 3.13. In 23 innings pitched, Graveman had seven holds and 12 strikeouts, and gave up 20 hits, eight earned runs, 12 walks and one home run, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.39. Graveman’s lone win for the Astros came in a 6-5 Houston win over the Kansas City Royals on August 25, 2021. Graveman threw one shutout inning and had one strikeout.

In all, Graveman has pitched for five Major League Baseball teams. In addition to the Astros and White Sox, he has pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

2023 MLB Statistics with White Sox

In 2023, Graveman had a record of three wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.48. In 45 games and 44 innings pitched, he gave up 33 hits, 17 earned runs, six home runs and 20 walks, to go along with eight saves, eight holds, and 42 strikeouts, with a WHIP of 1.21.

Astros in a playoff spot

The Astros are at 59 wins and 46 losses. They are one game back of the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West and are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wildcard spot.