Who Are The 6 Players Qualified For The 2023 ATP Finals?

Wendi Oliveros
The 2023 ATP Finals are set to begin in 10 days, on November 12, 2023, in Turin, Italy.

Outside of the four Grand Slams, this is the most prestigious event in men’s tennis.

The top eight singles players and doubles teams qualify for it based on points earned during the year.

Two spots are yet to be claimed, but here are the six players who have already qualified.

Spoiler alert: three of the six are past champions of the event.

 

1. Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, a six-time ATP Finals champion, and the perennial favorite.

2. Carlos Alcaraz

Who Are The 6 Players Qualified For The 2023 ATP Finals?

Carlos Alcaraz is World No. 2 and the 2023 Wimbledon Champion.

He has dealt with injury issues that initially were expected to keep him out of the ATP Finals, but he recently rejoined the tour and will be ready to go in Turin.

Alcaraz qualified last year for the first time in his career but had to withdraw due to injury so this will be his ATP Finals debut.

3. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is the 2020 ATP Finals Champion.

4. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner qualified for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career this year.

He previously played in the event as an alternate for Matteo Berrettini in 2021, but he is excited to qualify this year.

5. Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev is consistently a member of the final eight; this is his fourth straight year qualifying for the ATP Finals.

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the 2019 ATP Finals Champion.

For the fifth year in a row, he qualified for the event.

There are two more spots yet to be claimed, but Alex de Minaur and Hubert Hurkacz are in contention for those spots.

What is missing is an American in the event; Pete Sampras is the last American man to win the ATP Finals in 1999.

 

