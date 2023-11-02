Who Are The 6 Players Qualified For The 2023 ATP Finals?

The 2023 ATP Finals are set to begin in 10 days, on November 12, 2023, in Turin, Italy.

Outside of the four Grand Slams, this is the most prestigious event in men’s tennis.

The top eight singles players and doubles teams qualify for it based on points earned during the year.

Two spots are yet to be claimed, but here are the six players who have already qualified.

Spoiler alert: three of the six are past champions of the event.

1. Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, a six-time ATP Finals champion, and the perennial favorite.

Novak Djokovic wins his sixth ATP Finals 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OioaQCuFEO — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) November 20, 2022

2. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is World No. 2 and the 2023 Wimbledon Champion.

He has dealt with injury issues that initially were expected to keep him out of the ATP Finals, but he recently rejoined the tour and will be ready to go in Turin.

Alcaraz qualified last year for the first time in his career but had to withdraw due to injury so this will be his ATP Finals debut.

3. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is the 2020 ATP Finals Champion.

Daniil Medvedev wins the biggest title of his career at 24yo, beating Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 to win the 2020 ATP Finals. Great match! pic.twitter.com/6NPECwjC2W — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 22, 2020

4. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner qualified for the ATP Finals for the first time in his career this year.

He previously played in the event as an alternate for Matteo Berrettini in 2021, but he is excited to qualify this year.

Jannik Sinner says qualifying for ATP Finals this year feels very different than when he played as an alternate: “It’s simply incredible to achieve this success, especially when you’re young. It’s a different feeling when you get into the official eight & I can’t wait to play…… pic.twitter.com/ZO1jfVmta3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 19, 2023

5. Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev is consistently a member of the final eight; this is his fourth straight year qualifying for the ATP Finals.

Andrey Rublev qualifies for ATP Finals after beating Arnaldi 7-5 6-3 ✅Qualifies for 4th consecutive year I know I’m not the only one who’s happy to see this result. An incredible player with an incredible purpose. You won’t find a better ambassador for tennis. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HDJ3U03T69 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 26, 2023

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the 2019 ATP Finals Champion.

For the fifth year in a row, he qualified for the event.

There are two more spots yet to be claimed, but Alex de Minaur and Hubert Hurkacz are in contention for those spots.

What is missing is an American in the event; Pete Sampras is the last American man to win the ATP Finals in 1999.