Who are the four players to win the World Series MVP twice?

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series int franchise history on Wednesday. In the process, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina made Major League Baseball history by becoming only the fourth player ever to win the World Series Most Valuable Player twice. Let’s take a look at Seager’s World Series greatness and the other three players to accomplish the feat.

Corey Seager

Seager won his first the World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He batted .400 with eight hits in 20 at bats. Seager had six singles and two home runs, scored seven runs, and had five runs batted in, six walks and a stolen base. Seager’s 2023 World Series statistics against the Arizona Diamondbacks were six hits in 21 at bats, six runs scored, three home runs, one double, six runs batted in, and three walks.

Reggie Jackson

The only other position player to win the World Series MVP twice was Reggie Jackson of Abington, Pennsylvania. Mr. October batted .310 with nine hits in 29 at bats for the Oakland Athletics in the 1973 World Series against the New York Mets. Jackson, a right fielder, scored three runs, and had three doubles, one triple, one home run, six runs batted in, and two walks. In the 1977 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jackson batted .450 with the New York Yankees. He had nine hits in 20 at bats, which included 10 runs scored, one double, five home runs, eight runs batted in and three walks.

Bob Gibson

The starting pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals was honoured in 1964 and 1967. In the 1964 World Series, Gibson, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, had a record of two wins and one loss with an earned run of 3.00 against the Yankees. In 27 innings pitched, he gave top nine earned runs, had two complete games, and had 31 strikeouts compared to eight walks. In the 1967 World Series, Gibson won three games, with all three games being complete games against the Boston Red Sox. In 27 innings, he gave up three earned runs, and had one shutout, 26 strikeouts compared to five walks.

Sandy Koufax

The right handed pitcher from Brooklyn, New York, was honoured with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1963 against the Yankees, and 1965 against the Minnesota Twins. In 1963, Koufax had a record of two wins and zero losses and threw two complete games. He gave up three earned runs in 18 innings, and had 23 strikeouts compared to three walks with an earned run average of 1.50. In 1965, Koufax had a record of two wins and one loss, with an earned run average of 0.38. He had two complete games, two shutouts, only gave up one earned run in 24 innings, 29 strikeouts, and five walks.