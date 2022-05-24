Tennis

Who are the four WTA players who knocked out a top-10 player in the first round of the 2022 French Open?

Jeremy Freeborn
So far after two days of the 2022 French Open, there have been four top-10 tennis players who have been knocked out. They are no.2 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, no. 5 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, no. 6 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and no. 10 Garbine Muguruza of Spain. Who are the four WTA players who have knocked out a top-10 player so far? Let’s take a look.

Diane Parry

The 19-year-old from Nice is the 96th ranked player in the world. On Monday, she knocked out the second seed and defending French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. In this match, the serve was a huge difference as Krejcikova had seven double faults. This was only the second time in Parry’s career she won a grand slam singles match. In the first round of the 2019 French Open, she beat Vera Lapko of Belarus 6-2, 6-4.

Ajla Tomljanovic

The 29-year-old Australian who was born in Croatia, is 42nd in the world. On Monday, she upset the no.5 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, 7-6, 7-5. In 2021, Tomljanovic made the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for her best career grand slam result. Among the players she beat to reach the quarterfinals were Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 French Open champion, and Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, the 2021 United States Open champion.

Magda Linette

The 30-year-old Polish veteran won the 2019 Bronx Open and 2020 Thailand Open. On Sunday, Linette knocked out world number six Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. Jabeur had entered the 2022 French Open with momentum having won Madrid. Linette, the 52nd ranked player in the world, has reached the third round of a grand slam on six previous occasions.

Kaia Kanepi

Kanepi, the 46th-ranked player in the world upset the 10th-seed, and 2016 French Open champion, Garbine Muguruza of Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. The 36-year-old Estonian has reached seven quarterfinals at the grand slam level in the past, including the Australian Open earlier this year.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

