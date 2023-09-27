Who Are The Top 10 Miami Marlins Hitters Ever?

In the 12th feature of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Miami Marlins. The list includes the Florida Marlins from 1993 to 2011.

10) Preston Wilson

The centerfielder from Bamberg, South Carolina had 104 home runs with the Marlins from 1998 to 2002. In 1999, Wilson had 26 home runs as he was named the finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year voting (lost to Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Williamson of Fort Polk, Louisiana). In 2000, he had 31 home runs and 121 runs batted in, despite leading Major League Baseball with 187 strikeouts.

9) Cliff Floyd

The outfielder from Chicago, Illinois had 110 hone runs with the Marlins from 1997 to 2002. He had 31 home runs as an All-Star with the Marlins in 2001. When the Marlins won the 1997 World Series, Floyd had six regular season home runs.

8) Jeff Conine

The first baseman from Tacoma, Washington had 120 home runs with the Marlins from 1993 to 1997. Conine had 18 home runs as an All-Star in 1994, 25 home runs as an All-Star in 1995, and a career-high 26 home runs in 1996. When the Marlins won the 1997 World Series, Conine had 17 regular season home runs.

7) Gary Sheffield

The rightfielder from Tampa, Florida had 122 home runs with the Marlins from 1993 to 1998. In 1996 as a National League All-Star, Sheffield had 42 home runs and led the National League with a .465 on base percentage. When the Marlins won the World Series, Sheffield had three postseason home runs. They came in a 7-6 Marlins win over the San Francisco Giants (game two of the National League Divisional Series), in a 5-2 Marlins win over the Atlanta Braves (game three of the National League Championship Series), and in a 14-11 Marlins win over Cleveland (game three of the World Series).

6) Derrek Lee

The first baseman from Sacramento, California had 129 home runs with the Marlins from 1998 to 2003. Lee had 31 regular season home runs when the Marlins won the 2003 World Series.

5) Miguel Cabrera

The third baseman and outfielder from Maracay, Venezuela had 138 home runs with the Marlins from 2003 to 2007. Cabrera had four home runs with the Marlins in the 2003 postseason when Florida won the World Series. Three of the home runs came in Marlins wins. They came in game one of the NLCS (a 9-8 Marlins win over the Chicago Cubs), game seven of the NLCS (a 9-6 Marlins win over the Cubs), and game four of the World Series (a 4-3 Marlins win over the New York Yankees). Four times Cabrera was a National League All-Star from 2004 to 2007. Those seasons he had 33 home runs in 2004 and 2005, 26 home runs in 2006, and 34 home runs in 2007.

4) Mike Lowell

The third baseman from San Juan, Puerto Rico had 143 home runs with the Marlins from 1999 to 2004. Lowell had 32 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2003. He also had 24 home runs as an All-Star in 2002, and 27 home runs as an All-Star in 2004. In 2003, when the Marlins won the World Series, he hit two home runs. The first came in a 9-8 Marlins win over the Chicago Cubs in game one of the National League Championship Series, and the second came in game five of the NLCS against the Cubs, a 4-0 Florida win.

3) Hanley Ramirez

The infielder from Samana, Dominican Republic had 148 home runs with the Marlins from 2006 to 2011. He had 17 home runs as the National League Rookie of the Year in 2006. Ramirez then had a career-high 33 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2008. That was followed by 24 home runs as an All-Star in 2009 and 21 home runs as an All-Star in 2010.

2) Dan Uggla

The second baseman from Louisville, Kentucky had 154 home runs with the Marlins from 2006 to 2010. He had 27 home runs as an All-Star in 2006, and 32 home runs as an All-Star in 2008.

1) Giancarlo Stanton

The rightfielder from Panorama City, California had 267 home runs with the Marlins from 2010 to 2017. He led Major League Baseball with a Marlins franchise record 59 home runs in 2017. That year Stanton was the National League MVP. Stanton also led the National League with 37 home runs in 2014, had 37 home runs as well as an All-Star in 2012 and 27 home runs as an All-Star in 2015.