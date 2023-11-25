Who Are The Top 10 San Diego Padres Home Run Hitters Ever?

In the 24th feature of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 home run hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the San Diego Padres, an organization that has been around since 1969.

10) Fernando Tatis Jr.

A native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, Fernando Tatis Jr. has 106 home runs for San Diego since 2019. He had 22 home runs in 2019, 17 home runs in 2020, a National League leading 42 home runs in 2021, and 25 home runs in 2023. In 2021, Tatis was a National League All-Star. He did not play in 2022 because of a broken wrist and drug suspension. Tatis Jr. and Fred McGriff of Tampa, Florida are the only Padres in franchise history to lead the National League in home runs in a single season. He had 35 home runs with San Diego in 1992.

9) Ken Caminiti

A third baseman from Hanford, California, Caminiti had 121 home runs with San Diego from 1995 to 1998. He had 26 home runs in 1995, 40 home runs in 1996, 26 home runs in 1997, and 29 home runs in 1998. Caminiti was a National League All-Star in 1996 and 1997, and the National League Most Valuable Player in 1996.

8) Ryan Klesko

A left fielder and first baseman from Westminster, California, Klesko had 133 home runs with San Diego from 2000 to 2005. He had 30 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2001.

7) Wil Myers

The outfielder and corner infielder from Thomasville, North Carolina had 134 home runs with the Padres from 2015 to 2022. He had 28 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2016, and a career-high 30 home runs with the Padres in 2017.

6) Tony Gwynn

The Hall of Fame right fielder from Los Angeles, California had 135 home runs with the Padres from 1982 to 2001. Not considered a power hitter, Gwynn only had a career-high 17 home runs in 1997.

5) Manny Machado

The six-time All-Star infielder from Hialeah, Florida has 138 home runs for the Padres since 2019. He hit 28 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2021 and 32 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2022.

4) Dave Winfield

The Hall of Fame right fielder from St. Paul, Minnesota had 154 home runs with the Padres from 1973 to 1980. He was an All-Star for four straight seasons from 1977 to 1980. In 1979, Winfield led the National League with 118 runs batted in and 333 total bases. He also had 34 home runs.

3) Phil Nevin

The 2001 National League All-Star third baseman from Fullerton, California, had 156 home runs with the Padres from 1999 to 2005. He had a career-high 41 home runs when he was honoured as an All-Star 22 years ago. Nevin believed he would have hit more home runs if it was not for the non-home run hitting dimensions at Petco Park in San Diego.

2) Adrian Gonzalez

The first baseman from San Diego, California had 161 home runs with the Padres from 2016 to 2010. He hit a career-high 40 home runs in 2009. That year Gonzalez led Major League Baseball with 119 walks. A three-time All-Star with the Padres in 2008, 2009, and 2010, Gonzalez also had 36 home runs in 2008 and 31 home runs in 2010.

1) Nate Colbert

The first baseman from St. Louis, Missouri had 163 home runs with the Padres from 1969 to 1974. He hit a career-high 38 home runs in 1970, and matched that in 1972. For three straight seasons from 1971 to 1973, Colbert was a National League All-Star. He hit 27 home runs in 1971 and 22 home runs in 1973. Colbert also had a significant impact as a rookie. He led all Major League first year players with 24 home runs in 1969. On August 1, 1972, Colbert tied Stan Musial for the most home runs during a doubleheader with five. He had two home runs in a 9-0 Padres win over the Atlanta Braves and three home runs in an 11-7 Padres win over the Braves. Colbert passed away at the age of 76 earlier this year in Las Vegas.