Who Are The Top 10 Texas Rangers Home Run Hitters Ever?

In an extensive series, we are taking a look at the top 10 home run hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we profile the Texas Rangers, the 28th feature. The list includes the Washington Senators from 1961 to 1971.

9) Alex Rodriguez

The Rangers three-time All-Star shortstop from New York, New York was sensational in three seasons with the Texas Rangers from 2001 to 2003 as Rodriguez had 156 home runs. He led the American League with 52 home runs in 2001, and then the Major Leagues with 57 home runs in 2002, and 47 home runs in 2003. Of Rodriguez’s 25 Major League career grand slams (MLB record), three were with the Rangers. Rodriguez’s 57 home runs with the Rangers in 2002 are the most in a season by a shortstop in Major League history, and the most in a single season in the Rangers’s franchise. When Rodriguez hit 51 home runs in 2001, he became the first shortstop to lead the American League in home runs. When Rodriguez hit 47 home runs in 2003, he was the American League Most Valuable Player.

9) Ian Kinsler

The Rangers second baseman from Tucson, Arizona had 156 home runs from 2006 to 2013. He had 18 home runs as an American League All-Star in 2008, nine home runs as an All-Star in 2010, 19 home runs as an All-Star in 2012, and 17 home runs as an All-Star in 2014. When Kinsler hit 17 home runs with the Rangers in 2014, he had lot of chances, as he led Major League Baseball that season in at bats (684), and plate appearances (726). Kinsler’s two times he reached 30 home runs (31 in 2009 and 32 in 2011), he was not an All-Star. However, he did have 30+ stolen bases those years (31 in 2009 and 30 in 2011), and became only the 12th player ever to have 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases twice in a career.

8) Nelson Cruz

The designated hitter from Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic had 157 home runs with the Rangers from 2016 to 2013. He had 33 home runs as an American League All-Star in 2009, and 27 home runs as an American League All-Star in 2013. In 2011, Cruz was the American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player. In six games against the Detroit Tigers, he had six home runs, the most home runs ever by a player in a single postseason series. In games two and four, Rangers wins by scores of 7-3 each time, Cruz became the first player to hit two extra-inning home runs in the same series.

7) Michael Young

The infielder from Covina, California had 177 home runs with the Rangers from 2001 to 2012. He had a career-high 24 home runs in 2005. That year the seven-time American League All-Star led the Major Leagues with 221 hits and the American League with a .331 batting average.

6) Ruben Sierra

The right fielder from Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico had 180 home runs with the Rangers from 1986 to 1992, and again from 2000 to 2001. He had a career-high 30 home runs with the Rangers in 1987. He had 29 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1989, 25 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1991, and 14 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1992.

5) Adrian Beltre

The third baseman from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had 199 home runs with the Rangers from 2011 to 2018. He had 32 home runs as an American League All-Star in 2011, 36 home runs as an American League All-Star in 2012, and 19 home runs an American League All-Star in 2014. Beltre’s most memorable game with the Rangers came on October 4, 2011, when he hit three home runs in a 4-3 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the American League Divisional Series. He became the sixth player ever to hit three home runs in a playoff game. Beltre is also one of five players ever to hit 100 home runs with three teams (199 with the Rangers, 147 with the Dodgers and 103 with the Mariners). The other four are Darrell Evans, Alex Rodriguez, Reggie Jackson and Jim Thome.

4) Ivan Rodriguez

The Hall of Fame catcher from Manati, Puerto Rico hit 217 home runs with the Rangers from 1991 to 2002 and 2009. In 1999, Rodriguez was the American League MVP. He hit a career-high 35 home runs that year. In the process, Rodriguez set the American League record for most home runs in a season by a catcher, and was the first American League catcher top have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season (career-high 25 stolen bases). A 10-time American League All-Star, Rodriguez was considered the heart and soul for Texas for more than a decade.

3) Frank Howard

The outfielder and first baseman from Columbus, Ohio hit 246 home runs with the Washington Senators from 1965 to 1971, and the Texas Rangers in 1972. While with the Senators, Howard was a four-time American League All-Star from 1968 to 1971. He led Major League Baseball with 44 home runs in 1968, and the American League with 44 home runs in 1970. Howard had a career-high 49 home runs in 1969, and 26 home runs in 1971. From May 12-18, 1968, Howard had 10 home run in a 20 at bat stretch.

2) Rafael Palmeiro

The first baseman from La Habana, Cuba had 321 home runs with the Rangers from 1989 to 1993 and 1999 to 2003. He hit 26 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1991, and a career-high 47 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1999, and matched that total in 2001.

1) Juan Gonzalez

The outfielder from Arecibo, Puerto Rico had 372 home runs with the Rangers from 1989 to 1999, and 2002 to 2003. He led Major League Baseball with 43 home runs in 1992, and with 46 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1993. Gonzalez had a career-high 47 home runs as the American League MVP in 1996, and then had 45 home runs as the American League MVP and All-Star in 1998.