Why Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov Wimbledon match has intrigue

Jeremy Freeborn
Tennis: Wimbledon

The third round of Wimbledon will be complete on Saturday, and there is one match with significant intrigue. The 10th seed Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland is facing the 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2022, while Dimitrov of Haskovo, Bulgaria reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2014, and the United States Open in 2019.

11 Combined ATP titles

In their careers, Dimitrov has eight career ATP titles, while Tiafoe has won three. Dimitrov won the 2013 Stockholm Open, the 2014 Mexican Open, the 2014 Romanian Open, the 2014 Queen’s Club Championship, the 2017 Brisbane International, the 2017 Sofia Open, the 2017 Cincinnati Masters and the 2017 ATP Finals. Tiafoe meanwhile won the 2018 Delray Beach Open, the 2023 United States Men’s Clay Court Championship, and the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

The 2023 Stuttgart Open was significant not just because it took place in June, but because it was on grass. In the BOSS Open final on June 18, Tiafoe defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

2023 Wimbledon

Tiafoe and Dimitrov have not lost a set. In round one, Tiafoe defeated Yibing Wu of China 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. In round two, Tiafoe defeated Dominic Stricker of Switzerland 7-6, 6-4, 6-2. Tiafoe was only on the court for two hours and 30 minutes in round one, and two hours and two minutes in round two. Dimitrov beat Sho Shimabukuro 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in only 93 minutes in round one, and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 10 minutes in round two.

Head-to-head

Dimitrov has won two of three matches against Tiafoe. Dimitrov beat Tiafoe 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 in the third round of the 2018 Rogers Cup in Toronto, Ontario, and 6-1, 6-4 at the 2018 Laver Cup in Chicago. Tiafoe beat Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 in the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open.

Americans Left

Tiafoe is one of three Americans left in the men’s singles draw. He is joined by Tommy Paul of Voorhees, New Jersey and Christopher Eubanks of Atlanta, Georgia. In the women’s singles draw, there are two American women left. They are the fourth seed Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York, and the 25th seed and 2017 United States Open finalist Madison Keys of Rock Island, Illinois.

 

 

