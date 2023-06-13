With his victory at the French Open, Novak Djokovic is now the clear leader of the Big 3 in Grand Slam tennis tournament wins.

He has 23, followed by Rafael Nadal with 22, and Roger Federer has 20.

Nadal wasted no time congratulating Djokovic on social media.

He said:

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!”

Nadal also congratulated French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

There were lots of other congratulatory messages and heated debates on social media about where the win puts Novak in tennis history.

Is he the greatest of all time?

However, one person was conspicuously silent and has not been on Twitter since June 5.

That is Roger Federer.

Should We Read Anything Into Federer’s Silence?

Roger and Rafa are closer friends than Roger and Novak, but regardless it does not mean that Federer’s silence is a slant on Novak.

It is more likely that retired Roger is living his life to the fullest and not always paying attention to tennis.

He and his family have been on a whirlwind tour in the past couple of months.

Roger was in New York City for the Met Gala on May 1, 2023.

He was in Lesotho with his family in mid-May.

So this is much ado about nothing.

Roger will congratulate Novak in due time.

Novak Is The GOAT

Let’s end the GOAT argument right here.

Novak Djokovic is the greatest male tennis player of all time.

In a sport measured by statistics with the biggest one being Grand Slam victories, Djokovic leads the pack with 23 and counting.

He is not finished winning Grand Slam titles by any stretch; he is only 36 years old and physically in great shape.

Novak is on his way to the calendar Grand Slam.

He has the capability to win on all surfaces.

Roger and Rafa are both legends of the game.

Rafa is obviously the “King of Clay”, and Roger played the game with such beauty and finesse that it looked effortless.

All have their place in the tennis history, but Novak is the undisputed GOAT.