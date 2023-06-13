Tennis News and Rumors

Why Haven’t We Heard From Roger Federer Since Novak Djokovic Won The French Open?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tennis: US Open

With his victory at the French Open, Novak Djokovic is now the clear leader of the Big 3 in Grand Slam tennis tournament wins.

He has 23, followed by Rafael Nadal with 22, and Roger Federer has 20.

Nadal wasted no time congratulating Djokovic on social media.

He said:

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole  23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!”

Nadal also congratulated French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

There were lots of other congratulatory messages and heated debates on social media about where the win puts Novak in tennis history.

Is he the greatest of all time?

However, one person was conspicuously silent and has not been on Twitter since June 5.

That is Roger Federer.

Should We Read Anything Into Federer’s Silence?

Roger and Rafa are closer friends than Roger and Novak, but regardless it does not mean that Federer’s silence is a slant on Novak.

It is more likely that retired Roger is living his life to the fullest and not always paying attention to tennis.

He and his family have been on a whirlwind tour in the past couple of months.

Roger was in New York City for the Met Gala on May 1, 2023.

He was in Lesotho with his family in mid-May.

So this is much ado about nothing.

Roger will congratulate Novak in due time.

Novak Is The GOAT

Why Haven't We Heard From Roger Federer Since Novak Djokovic Won The French Open?

Let’s end the GOAT argument right here.

Novak Djokovic is the greatest male tennis player of all time.

In a sport measured by statistics with the biggest one being Grand Slam victories, Djokovic leads the pack with 23 and counting.

He is not finished winning Grand Slam titles by any stretch; he is only 36 years old and physically in great shape.

Novak is on his way to the calendar Grand Slam.

He has the capability to win on all surfaces.

Roger and Rafa are both legends of the game.

Rafa is obviously the “King of Clay”, and Roger played the game with such beauty and finesse that it looked effortless.

All have their place in the tennis history, but Novak is the undisputed GOAT.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jokic and Djokovic

Serbian superstars dominate sports headlines on back-to-back days

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
Tennis News and Rumors
venus williams is no.2 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings
Venus Williams Returns After 5 Month Injury Layoff, Loses Tough 3 Set Match
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanso Tsitsipas Paula Badosa
Greek Tennis Player Stefanos Tsitsipas Gives Hint As To When Relationship With Paula Badosa Began
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017
Former World No. 3 Canadian Milos Raonic Wins First Match After Long Injury Hiatus
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
how to bet on novak djokovic at french open 2022
Novak Djokovic Wins 23rd Grand Slam, Makes History At French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Women’s French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros
Iga Swiatek Is 5th Woman To Win 3 French Open Titles In 4 Years Or Less In The Past 40 Years
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_19011055_168396541_lowres-2
Casper Ruud Dominates Alexander Zverev, Earns Spot In French Open Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top