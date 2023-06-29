Italy’s foremost soccer league, Serie A, has taken a decisive step in battling antisemitism. The league has officially banned the use of number 88 on players’ jerseys, a number often exploited by neo-Nazi groups as a coded reference to “Heil Hitler” (“H” being the eighth letter of the alphabet).

Serie A Players Formerly Wearing 88 Will Choose New Number

Italian officials have been dealing with a rising tide of antisemitism infiltrating sports, and the decision to ban players wearing 88 is part of a plan to stomp out antisemitism in Italian sport. Soccer players like Mario Pasalic and Tomas Rincon, who once sported the number, will now have to choose a different number. This decision came after a series of thirteen rules were formulated and endorsed by Italian sports and governmental authorities.

A group of officials including Gabriele Gravina, president of FIGC (Italian FA) affirmed their intent to counter antisemitism and uphold a culture of respect in football. As Gravina articulated, “Soccer offers itself as an instrument of civic conscience to educate in acceptance and respect.”

However, the ban on 88 isn’t an isolated measure. It’s part of a more comprehensive approach that includes the integration of a code of ethics aligned with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism. The initiative also calls for the suspension of games if antisemitic chants or acts occur, akin to how cases of racism are currently managed.

Lazio Fan in “Hitlerson” Jersey Banned for Life

Italy’s football world has witnessed numerous incidents linked to antisemitism, casting a cloud over the country’s sports scene. Lazio and Hellas Verona have been embroiled in previous controversies, including one incident where a Lazio fan was seen wearing a shirt with “Hitlerson” and the number 88. That led to his lifetime ban from attending Lazio’s matches.

The #88 will be BANNED on Serie A shirts as part of a campaign against antisemitism. 👕❌ Despite it being a popular choice for players over the years, 88 has long been used as a code by neo-Nazi groups to communicate “Heil Hitler”, with “H” being the 8th letter of the alphabet. pic.twitter.com/cOH8kz7ruS — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) June 28, 2023

The decision to ban the number 88 isn’t merely a response to these incidents. But it also serves as a preventative measure, anticipating future acts of intolerance. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi sees the ban as “an adequate and efficient response to intolerable prejudice that too often arises in our stadiums.” He asserts that the discriminatory behavior, which diminishes soccer’s credibility, has a direct impact on Italian society.

In short, Serie A’s move to outlaw the number 88 is an endeavor to champion inclusivity and respect. It’s an attempt to banish antisemitic symbols from the soccer field. This action doesn’t merely address an isolated problem, but seeks to foster a soccer culture free from prejudice and discrimination, upholding the credibility of the sport in Italian society.

