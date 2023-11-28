NHL News and Rumors

Wild name John Hynes new head coach

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Minnesota Wild have named John Hynes of Warwick, Rhode Island as their new head coach on Monday. Hynes takes over from Dean Evason of Flin Flon, Manitoba, who was relieved of his duties.

John Hynes’s resume

Hynes has previously coached the New Jersey Devils (2015 to 2019), and the Nashville Predators (2020 to 2023). In 602 regular season games, he had a record of 284 wins, 255 regulation losses, and 63 losses in extra time. Hynes has also coached the United States at the 2008 World Junior Hockey Championship in Pardubice, Czech Republic and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

Disastrous Start for the Wild

At the beginning of the season, the Wild were expected to be among the contenders in the Central Division. However, they have only won five of their first 19 games, and are experiencing a disastrous seven game losing streak. During the streak, they have lost 4-1 to the New York Rangers, 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres, 8-3 to the Dallas Stars, 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators, 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche and 4-1 to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Wild’s overall record is five wins, 10 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. They have had a goals for and against of -20 (57 goals for and 77 goals against), and are better than only two other teams in the entire conference. They are the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, who have 12 points each.

Awful Goaltending

One major problem for the Wild this season has been the terrible goaltending they have received from Filip Gustavsson of Skelleftea, Sweden, and Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel, Quebec. Gustavsson only has a record of 2-6-2 with a goals against average of 3.94 and a save percentage of .881. That was after he had a goals against average of 2.10 and a save percentage of .931 last year. Fleury meanwhile is at 3-4-2, with a goals against average of 3.46 and a save percentage of .875 last year.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Wild
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Patrick-Kane-Blackhawks-USATSI20056010

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to 1-year deal

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  56min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21628260_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall out for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21582803_168396541_lowres-2
Pavel Buchnevich key part of the Blues offensive production
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21766866_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks getting great fourth line production from Sam Lafferty
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche
Kyle Connor notches fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 10 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21853236_168396541_lowres-2
Charlie Coyle notches first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 10 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Quinn Hughes
Canucks captain Quinn Hughes named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top