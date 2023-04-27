In a heartbreaking turn of events, 2023 Kentucky Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized on Thursday morning after sustaining a catastrophic left hind leg injury. The horse was in the midst of a pre-dawn workout at Churchill Downs, preparing for the highly anticipated race on May 6. Skinner will enter the field as a replacement.

Wild On Ice Euthanized After Pre-Derby Workout

The incident occurred as Wild On Ice, ridden by jockey Ken Tohill, was galloping out after completing a five-furlong workout. Tohill quickly realized the horse was in distress and halted him just beyond the six-furlong pole on the backstretch.

Due to the severity of the injury, emergency personnel rushed to load Wild On Ice onto an ambulance and transported him to the Equine Medical Center on the backstretch.

Owner-breeder Frank Sumpter later confirmed the tragic news of Wild On Ice’s euthanization. The horse’s untimely exit from the competition has paved the way for Skinner to enter the prestigious 20-horse Derby lineup.

As Skinner takes Wild On Ice’s place in the Kentucky Derby field, sportsbooks, including BetOnline, have already begun pricing the newcomer at +2200.

Fractured Hock Puts End to Tohill’s Historic Moment

Wild On Ice’s journey to the Kentucky Derby had been a remarkable one, with the horse earning his spot in the lineup through a victory in the Sunland Derby on March 26. The injury not only cut short Wild On Ice’s promising career but also ended the possibility of a historic moment for Tohill, who, at 60, would have become the oldest jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Joel Marr, a top trainer in the Southwest, would have also been represented by his first Derby starter with Wild On Ice. Marr and Tohill accompanied the injured horse to Lexington in hopes of possibly saving his life. However, it was ultimately determined that Wild On Ice could not be saved due to a fracture in his left hock.

In an emotional statement, Sumpter expressed his heartbreak over the loss of Wild On Ice, saying, “This horse brought us so much joy.” He also extended his condolences to Marr and his staff, who dedicated countless hours to caring for the horse.

