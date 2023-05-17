Tennis News and Rumors

Will Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Win Maiden Grand Slam In Doubles Or Singles?

Wendi Oliveros
One of the refreshing aspects of today’s professional tennis game is that accomplished singles players are teaming up to play doubles in major tournaments.

There was a time when singles players did not play doubles, and doubles players did not play singles.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are an example of singles players who are playing and succeeding at a high level in doubles.

This makes us wonder if Pegula and Gauff, neither of whom has won a Grand Slam as a singles player, will win their first Grand Slam in singles or doubles.

A doubles maiden Grand Slam seems to be more likely for the pair, and it could happen as early as the French Open starting next week.

Here are the reasons why.

1. Both Have More Doubles Than Singles Titles

Pegula has 2 WTA singles titles, and Gauff has 3.

Together as a doubles team, they have 5 titles.

2. They Are A Great Team

Winning a title in singles is extremely difficult, and winning in doubles is also.

However, the teamwork element of doubles is helpful.

If one is having an off day on the court, the other can lift that person up or compensate for the shortcomings.

They have great chemistry together and often look more relaxed in their doubles matches than in their singles matches.

3. Women’s Singles Tennis Has Three Solid Frontrunners Right Now

The last three Grand Slam champions: Elena Rybakina (Wimbledon), Iga Swiatek (U.S. Open), and Aryna Sabalenka (Australian Open) are the current Big 3 in women’s tennis.

The rivalries and head-to-head matches are becoming more plentiful between these three women.

4. American Women Do Not Play Well In Singles At French Open

Serena Williams is the only American woman to win at Roland Garros in the past 20 years.

She has three French Open titles compared to seven Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and six U.S. Open titles.

Even in her stellar career, the French Open was the toughest for her to win.

Anything can happen in any given tournament, but with Roland Garros next up on the calendar, Pegula and Gauff have a better chance of winning the doubles title there than singles.

They nearly won the Madrid Open doubles title and are currently in the semifinals at the Italian Open so they are playing at a high level on clay this spring.

 

 

 

