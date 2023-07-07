2019 U.S. Open champion and Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu, 23, has been one of the most impacted players by the rain that hampered the early days of Wimbledon 2023.

On Day 4 of the tournament, when some players were already into the third round, Andreescu took the court for the first time in the tournament.

Bianca Andreescu waited 4 days to play Wimbledon R1: “It’s frustrating having to wait around, especially when other players are in R3. But it is what it is. That’s life right now for many of us. Those things I can’t control, until I’m seeded again (smiling). It’ll be very soon” pic.twitter.com/1lA6HAe79X — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 7, 2023

This means she has to play catch up with no days off.

On Friday, she played a second-round match against Anhelina Kalinina that had a lot of twists and turns.

From 5-2 down in the third, Bianca Andreescu stages an inspired comeback against Anhelina Kalinina to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7). pic.twitter.com/e45bexPcJ0 — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) July 7, 2023



Andreescu won the first set and was up a break in the second set.

She lost the second set and was in a precarious 2-5 situation in the third set before clawing her way out and winning the match in a third-set tiebreak.

Bianca Andreescu d. Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 4-6 7-6(7) in R2 Bianca lead 6-2, 4-2. She was down 2-5 in the final set. This was a dog fight. Bianca is finding her way. 🇨🇦❤🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/bFOQSVAYFw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 7, 2023

Andreescu could face 2022 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in the third round assuming she wins her match against qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai who is ranked 191st in the world.

Injuries took her out of the game in 2020 followed by confidence and mental health struggles that she has been very open about.

Andreescu is making her way back in 2023, making it to the third round at Roland Garros.

She often has a smile on her face and rolls with the punches, which included a frightening injury at the Miami Open.

The atmosphere for Bianca Andreescu tonight was pure electricity She deserves every bit of love that was sent her way tonight. A few months ago, she was wheeled out of Miami Open with tears in her eyes But here she is. Competing & fighting like her life depends on it. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/pY25YbauVG — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 30, 2023