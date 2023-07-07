Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Bianca Andreescu Comes From Behind To Advance To Third Round

Wendi Oliveros
Bianca Andreescu

2019 U.S. Open champion and Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu, 23, has been one of the most impacted players by the rain that hampered the early days of Wimbledon 2023.

On Day 4 of the tournament, when some players were already into the third round, Andreescu took the court for the first time in the tournament.

This means she has to play catch up with no days off.

On Friday, she played a second-round match against Anhelina Kalinina that had a lot of twists and turns.


Andreescu won the first set and was up a break in the second set.

She lost the second set and was in a precarious 2-5 situation in the third set before clawing her way out and winning the match in a third-set tiebreak.

Andreescu could face 2022 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in the third round assuming she wins her match against qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai who is ranked 191st in the world.

Injuries took her out of the game in 2020 followed by confidence and mental health struggles that she has been very open about.

Andreescu is making her way back in 2023, making it to the third round at Roland Garros.

She often has a smile on her face and rolls with the punches, which included a frightening injury at the Miami Open.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
