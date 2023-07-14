Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Faces Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Final

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz made quick work of Daniil Medvedev, defeating him in straight sets by the score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, the World No. 1, has now punched his ticket to a career-first Wimbledon final.

On the other side of the net will be the legend, 36-year-old Serbian Novak Djokovic, going for his 8th Wimbledon title.

Tennis fans were so excited back in early June when this dream matchup happened in the semifinals of the French Open.

We ended up seeing one set of superb tennis before Alcaraz was overcome with whole-body cramps that made his movement practically nonexistent for the final two sets.

Will the second matchup on grass be any different?

Djokovic is the only player that makes Alcaraz look inexperienced and nervous.

Can Alcaraz control the nerves and keep his body healthy to compete with Djokovic for a long and competitive match?

We really do not know, but Alcaraz seems to think so.

Presumably, he has filed that Roland Garros semifinals experience in his brain and knows how to manage his physical and mental well-being for it to not happen again.

He is up against the master of mental and physical preparation to play tennis so he really needs to be at the top of his game to attempt an upset on Centre Court.

Alcaraz won what many called the best shot of the year in that match before the cramps set in.

Fans want to see more of this from Alcaraz on Sunday.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open

Wimbledon 2023: Unstoppable Novak Djokovic Advances To Final

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Miami Open
Look at easy path to the semifinals for Jannik Sinner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
Christopher Eubanks
Wimbledon 2023: Christopher Eubanks Writes Social Media Post Reflecting On His Wimbledon Experience
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
Ons Jabeur
Wimbledon 2023 Semfinals: Ons Jabeur Advances To Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon 2023 Semfinals: Marketa Vondrousova Ends Elina Svitolina’s Cinderella Run
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ons Jabeur
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur Defeats Defending Champion Elena Rybakina In Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Elina Svitolina
Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek Hopes Elina Svitolina Wins Wimbledon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top