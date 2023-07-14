Carlos Alcaraz made quick work of Daniil Medvedev, defeating him in straight sets by the score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

VAMOS‼️ Carlos Alcaraz will battle Novak Djokovic for the ATP No. 1 spot and the #Wimbledon title in the final. pic.twitter.com/HkRVKeE9UR — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2023

The 20-year-old Spaniard, the World No. 1, has now punched his ticket to a career-first Wimbledon final.

Carlos Alcaraz on the Wimbledon final: “It’s not a time to be afraid…I will go for it” 👏pic.twitter.com/CiAJpvfz2m — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 14, 2023

On the other side of the net will be the legend, 36-year-old Serbian Novak Djokovic, going for his 8th Wimbledon title.

Tennis fans were so excited back in early June when this dream matchup happened in the semifinals of the French Open.

We ended up seeing one set of superb tennis before Alcaraz was overcome with whole-body cramps that made his movement practically nonexistent for the final two sets.

Will the second matchup on grass be any different?

Djokovic is the only player that makes Alcaraz look inexperienced and nervous.

Can Alcaraz control the nerves and keep his body healthy to compete with Djokovic for a long and competitive match?

We really do not know, but Alcaraz seems to think so.

Carlos Alcaraz says next match will ‘be different’ against Djokovic: “I think I learned a lot from that match for the next time I’m going to face Novak. It’s going to be different for me. I’m going to deal the pressure better than I did in the semifinal of French Open.” pic.twitter.com/UA7QBIZnfM — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 5, 2023

Presumably, he has filed that Roland Garros semifinals experience in his brain and knows how to manage his physical and mental well-being for it to not happen again.

He is up against the master of mental and physical preparation to play tennis so he really needs to be at the top of his game to attempt an upset on Centre Court.

Alcaraz won what many called the best shot of the year in that match before the cramps set in.

2. 🎾 Carlos Alcaraz with maybe the shot of the year in the French Open semifinal. This is greatness.pic.twitter.com/iI8xlSHUgr — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) June 12, 2023

Fans want to see more of this from Alcaraz on Sunday.

