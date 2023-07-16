Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Wimbledon

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Carlos Alcaraz

In a battle of the tennis titans, No. 1 and No. 2 in the world, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

It was the novice versus the experienced, and it started like a regular day at the office for Djokovic who leaped out in front with a 6-1 lead in the first set.

Novak was on a 34-match winning streak and had not lost at Wimbledon since 2017.

Then, Carlos started working his way into the match and won a second-set tiebreaker.

Both players played a great match, mirroring each other with their ability to run down shots and show the right touch.

Alcaraz lost his serve in the fourth set forcing a fifth.

It took only one service break in the fifth to decide, and Alcaraz never looked back.

He hit 18 winners in the fifth set; whereas, Djokovic only hit three.

Near the end of the fifth, Alcaraz showed tremendous restraint and maturity, closing the match on his serve.

The match spanned nearly five hours, and tennis fans were treated to an instant classic.

It lived up to the hype.

Alcaraz’s play at Wimbledon answered questions about his mental and physical fitness following the issues he had in the semifinals at the French Open.

Alcaraz is 20 years old and has now won the second Grand Slam of his career.

Djokovic will continue to be a favorite through the summer, and there could be another meeting at the U.S. Open where Alcaraz is the defending champion.

It is way too premature to call this a changing of the guard, but it is worth noting that Alcaraz gave Djokovic only his second loss in nine Wimbledon.

Djokovic was gracious in defeat and joked that he thought he would not have trouble with Carlos on grass.

Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz!

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:

Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final Attracts Celebrities From Around The World

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic
Wimbledon 2023: Previewing Sunday’s Men’s Final Between Carlos Alcaraz And Novak Djokovic
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Shakira
Wimbledon 2023: Top Celebrity Sightings At The Championships
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon 2023: Social Media Reactions To Marketa Vondrousova’s Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
marketa-vondrousova-074745-1024x576
Wimbledon 2023: Unranked Marketa Vondrousova Wins Championship
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Faces Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 14 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open
Wimbledon 2023: Unstoppable Novak Djokovic Advances To Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top