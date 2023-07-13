Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Christopher Eubanks Writes Social Media Post Reflecting On His Wimbledon Experience

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christopher Eubanks

Though he will not be crowned the Wimbledon 2023 champion, American tennis player Christopher Eubanks leaves Wimbledon a winner.

He is the feel-good story of the tournament.

Eubanks is climbing the ATP rankings at breakneck speed after his quarterfinal appearance at the All England Club.

A day after his loss to Daniil Medvedev, Eubanks shares a social media post describing his feelings about the fortnight.

He wrote:

“Dear Wimbledon,

Thank you for allowing [me] to fulfill my childhood dream. Thank you to all the family, friends, and fans who reached out and showed support. Wimby 2023 will always have a special place in my heart.”

His American compatriots supported him through it all including Coco Gauff who cheered him on at his matches and John Isner whose comment brings it all back to the Georgia and Georgia Tech rivalry that exists between the two former collegiate players.

Isner tweeted:

“Pains me to congratulate a Georgia tech nerd, but man Christopher Eubanks you are straight up balling. Keep it rolling!  Go Dawgs”

Eubanks responded in kind:

“Thanks for the love Big Guy! Really appreciate you! #THWG GO TECH!!!”

For those wondering what #THWG stands for, it means To H@$$ With Georgia.

What His Wimbledon Performance Means

Eubanks jumped 34 spots and is now ranked 43rd in the world.

This allows him to get better matchups in future tournaments.

He is also a record breaker, with the most winners hit at one Wimbledon (321) surpassing Andre Agassi.

Being in the Wimbledon Final 8 also means membership and credentials at the All England Club for life.


Congratulations Christopher Eubanks!

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
