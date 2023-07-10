Wimbledon 2023: Four best Monday fourth round matches

The quality of play in the fourth round on Sunday was exceptional. More fourth round action will continue on Monday at Wimbledon. Here are four matches to keep an eye on.

(3) Elena Rybakina–KAZ vs. (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia–BRA

Rybakina, the defending Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan, is facing a rising Brazil star in Beatriz Haddad Maia, who most recently reached the semifinals of the French Open. Head-to-head, it is actually Haddad Maia who has won the two prior meetings. Both wins came in 2023. The first win came in the quarterfinals of Abu Dhabi on February 9, which Haddad Maia won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The second win came in the second round of Stuttgart on April 19, which Haddad Maia won 6-1, 3-1. Rybakina needed to pull out because of a lower back injury.

(6) Ons Jabeur–TUN vs. (9) Petra Kvitova–CZE

Here we have Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, the two-time grand slam finalist, against Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic, the two-time grand slam champion. Jabeur reached the final of Wimbledon and the United States Open in 2022. Meanwhile, Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. Kvitova has won four of five meetings head-to-head. Kvitova’s wins came by scores of 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019, 7-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinals of Qatar in 2020, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round of Cincinnati in 2021, and 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 in the third round of Cincinnati in 2022. Jabeur’s only win came in the second round of Sydney by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

(1) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. Matteo Berrettini–ITA

Here we have world number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against the unseeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy. Alcaraz won the United States Open in 2022, and Queen’s leading up to Wimbledon. Berrettini reached the Wimbledon final in 2021. Alcaraz has won two of three meetings head to head. Alcaraz won 6-1, 6-7, 7-6 in the quarterfinals of Vienna in 2021, and 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of Rio de Janeiro in 2022. Berrettini won in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open, 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6.

(6) Holger Rune–DEN vs. (21) Grigor Dimitrov–BUL

Here we have Holger Rune of Denmark, the sixth ranked player in the world against the 21st ranked Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, the three-time grand slam semifinalist. Dimitrov reached the semis of Wimbledon in 2014, the Australian Open in 2017, and the United States Open in 2019. Rune hasn’t reached the semis of a major yet, but did reach the final four of Queen’s leading up to Wimbledon. This will be their first meeting head-to-head.