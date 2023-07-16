Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final Attracts Celebrities From Around The World

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:

The celebrities came out in droves for the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final.

They were treated to a highly entertaining match between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

Take a look around Centre Court to see who was there.

1. Brad Pitt

2. Daniel Craig

James Bond is in the crowd.

3. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman tweeted his support of Novak Djokovic.

4. Tom Hiddleston

5. Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande was spotted wearing a Wimbledon baseball cap.

6. The Royal Family

Most of the royal family is in attendance: Prince William and Princess Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

 

7. Andy Murray

The last man to beat Novak Djokovic on Centre Court 10 years ago, Andy Murray, was on hand to see the Alcaraz vs. Djokovic match.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
