The celebrities came out in droves for the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final.
They were treated to a highly entertaining match between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic.
Take a look around Centre Court to see who was there.
1. Brad Pitt
Actor Brad Pitt court side on day fourteen of The Championships, #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fvprysxXQo
— Spotted @ Wimbledon (@CelebsWimbledon) July 16, 2023
2. Daniel Craig
James Bond is in the crowd.
We see you Daniel Craig 😎@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rFLrDJtGhp
— ATP Tour (@atptour) July 16, 2023
3. Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman tweeted his support of Novak Djokovic.
4. Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xtF5T52tBP
— Tennis HQ 📸 (@TennisHQ_) July 16, 2023
5. Ariana Grande
Singer Ariana Grande was spotted wearing a Wimbledon baseball cap.
Ariana Grande looks absolutely beautiful at the #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/rUZg3ywKoA
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 16, 2023
6. The Royal Family
Most of the royal family is in attendance: Prince William and Princess Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
My favourite Royal Family at the Wimbledon Today 💚#PrincessofWales #PrinceofWales #PrinceWilliam #PrincessCatherine #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/K282A4xs67
— Mona😍🌻 (@monamm2175) July 16, 2023
7. Andy Murray
The last man to beat Novak Djokovic on Centre Court 10 years ago, Andy Murray, was on hand to see the Alcaraz vs. Djokovic match.
Fancy seeing you here, @andy_murray 👀
The last man to beat Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at @Wimbledon watches on as a classic unfolds#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vDM0FnBJ6P
— LTA (@the_LTA) July 16, 2023
