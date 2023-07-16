The celebrities came out in droves for the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final.

They were treated to a highly entertaining match between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

Take a look around Centre Court to see who was there.

1. Brad Pitt

Actor Brad Pitt court side on day fourteen of The Championships, #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fvprysxXQo — Spotted @ Wimbledon (@CelebsWimbledon) July 16, 2023

2. Daniel Craig

James Bond is in the crowd.

3. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman tweeted his support of Novak Djokovic.

4. Tom Hiddleston

5. Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande was spotted wearing a Wimbledon baseball cap.

Ariana Grande looks absolutely beautiful at the #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/rUZg3ywKoA — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 16, 2023

6. The Royal Family

Most of the royal family is in attendance: Prince William and Princess Kate brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

7. Andy Murray

The last man to beat Novak Djokovic on Centre Court 10 years ago, Andy Murray, was on hand to see the Alcaraz vs. Djokovic match.

Fancy seeing you here, @andy_murray 👀 The last man to beat Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at @Wimbledon watches on as a classic unfolds#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vDM0FnBJ6P — LTA (@the_LTA) July 16, 2023

