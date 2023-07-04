Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Rain Ruins The First Round

Author
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
With only two covered courts at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, a rainy Monday and Tuesday to open Wimbledon 2023 has proved disastrous.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz whose first-round match was suspended on Monday in the deciding fifth set will finally get a chance to finish the match on Wednesday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem are among a large group of players whose matches were suspended shortly after they started on Tuesday.


Daniil Medvedev has yet to take the court.

Tuesday’s Highlights

Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, Andy Murray, and Aryna Sabalenka are among the fortunate few that collected first-round wins on Tuesday.

Alcaraz, Jabeur, Murray, and Sabalenka had no hiccups, winning in straight sets; whereas, Rybakina overcame a slow start to get the first-round win.

Alcaraz admitted after the match that he was envious that Roger Federer was at Elena Rybakina’s match.

He said:

“I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous. Honestly, I want Roger to watch one of my matches. I hope to talk a bit with him. I hope to see him around more than once”

 

The hometown crowd was thrilled to see Murray win with ease against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston.

Wednesday’s Forecast Looks Drier

The good news is that the weather for Wednesday is improved.

Tennis fans should be prepared to see a very busy day of action on all courts.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
