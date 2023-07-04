Wimbledon 2023: Rain Ruins The First Round

With only two covered courts at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, a rainy Monday and Tuesday to open Wimbledon 2023 has proved disastrous.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz whose first-round match was suspended on Monday in the deciding fifth set will finally get a chance to finish the match on Wednesday.

2022 Quarterfinalist Taylor Fritz’s match suspended for darkness on serve at 3-2 in the fifth… #Wimbledon Stats: https://t.co/YiSvW5YiT4 pic.twitter.com/y6HPPijwef — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) July 3, 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem are among a large group of players whose matches were suspended shortly after they started on Tuesday.

In matches temp. suspended by rain: Thiem leads Tsitsipas 6-3, 3-4

Rune leads Loffhagen 7-6(4)

Sonego leads Berrettini, 7-6(5)

Shelton leads Daniel 6-4, 4-2. — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) July 4, 2023



Daniil Medvedev has yet to take the court.

🎾 #Wimbledon

Heather Watson’s match with Barbora Krejcikova and Arthur Fery’s match with Daniil Medvedev have been cancelled. — britwatchsports (@britwatchsports) July 4, 2023

Tuesday’s Highlights

Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, Andy Murray, and Aryna Sabalenka are among the fortunate few that collected first-round wins on Tuesday.

Alcaraz, Jabeur, Murray, and Sabalenka had no hiccups, winning in straight sets; whereas, Rybakina overcame a slow start to get the first-round win.

Alcaraz admitted after the match that he was envious that Roger Federer was at Elena Rybakina’s match.

He said:

“I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous. Honestly, I want Roger to watch one of my matches. I hope to talk a bit with him. I hope to see him around more than once”

Steady Ons 💪 2022 finalist @Ons_Jabeur defeats Frech 6-3, 6-3 to advance to Round 2!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Gj5TNu7yHA — wta (@WTA) July 4, 2023

8 aces and 1 lovely tweener today from Aryna Sabalenka as she defeated Udvardy 6-3, 6-1!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jhkgOPjpv9 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 4, 2023

The hometown crowd was thrilled to see Murray win with ease against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston.

Wednesday’s Forecast Looks Drier

The good news is that the weather for Wednesday is improved.

Outside courts at Wimbledon off for the day. But better weather expected from tomorrow.😎 — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) July 4, 2023

Tennis fans should be prepared to see a very busy day of action on all courts.