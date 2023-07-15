Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Social Media Reactions To Marketa Vondrousova’s Win

Wendi Oliveros
Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova is the 2023 Wimbledon Champion.

Those who know her game and have seen her play over the years are not surprised by her win.

Many of her peers on the WTA tour took to social media to congratulate her.

Iga Swiatek Sends Congratulatory Wishes

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had two separate posts directed at Vondrousova.

In addition to the standard congratulatory post, Iga added another regarding the wager Vondrousova made with her coach before the tournament.

If she won, he agreed to get a tattoo.

Iga wants to see proof that her coach lived up to his end of the bet.

Petra Kvitova Tweets Vondrousova

Fellow Czech Republic left-hander and two-time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova sent well wishes to her compatriot.

Kvitova also recognized Ons Jabeur in her tweet, sending her a big hug.

Royal Congratulations

The Prince and Princess Of Wales also congratulated Vondrousova and Jabeur on an excellent tournament.

1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Whereas most married couples are planning to thaw and eat the top layer of their wedding cake on their first wedding anniversary, Vondrousova and her husband Stepan Simek, whose first wedding anniversary is tomorrow, will be celebrating with a Wimbledon win.

Vondrousova is the first married female singles champion in over 40 years.


Congratulations and Happy Anniversary to Marketa Androusova!

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
