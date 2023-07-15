Marketa Vondrousova is the 2023 Wimbledon Champion.

Those who know her game and have seen her play over the years are not surprised by her win.

Many of her peers on the WTA tour took to social media to congratulate her.

Iga Swiatek Sends Congratulatory Wishes

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had two separate posts directed at Vondrousova.

In addition to the standard congratulatory post, Iga added another regarding the wager Vondrousova made with her coach before the tournament.

Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼☺️ — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 15, 2023

If she won, he agreed to get a tattoo.

Iga wants to see proof that her coach lived up to his end of the bet.

Your resilience and combacks after injuries are huuuuge inspiration. Just show us you coach tattoo!🤣 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 15, 2023

Petra Kvitova Tweets Vondrousova

Fellow Czech Republic left-hander and two-time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova sent well wishes to her compatriot.

Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory 🇨🇿 And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure 🤗 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 15, 2023

Kvitova also recognized Ons Jabeur in her tweet, sending her a big hug.

Royal Congratulations

The Prince and Princess Of Wales also congratulated Vondrousova and Jabeur on an excellent tournament.

This is why we love Wimbledon 💖An amazing performance from both players. Well done Marketa Vondrousova on your first @wimbledon title! And Ons Jabeur you can keep your head held high after a tournament to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/k1RxNj3l8Z — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2023

1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Whereas most married couples are planning to thaw and eat the top layer of their wedding cake on their first wedding anniversary, Vondrousova and her husband Stepan Simek, whose first wedding anniversary is tomorrow, will be celebrating with a Wimbledon win.

Vondrousova is the first married female singles champion in over 40 years.

Since they showed her husband and discussed their anniversary tomorrow, here’s an odd stat: Marketa Vondrousova is the first married #Wimbledon women’s singles champion since Chris Evert Lloyd in 1981. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 15, 2023



Congratulations and Happy Anniversary to Marketa Androusova!