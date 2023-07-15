Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Top Celebrity Sightings At The Championships

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Shakira

At Wimbledon, many celebrities and VIPs come from all over the world to enjoy the legendary strawberries and cream, champagne, and grass court tennis at its very best.

Here are a few of the celebrities spotted at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

1. David Beckham

David Beckham is no stranger to the All England Club.

He is a regular attendee of Wimbledon.

This year, he was spotted talking with Novak Djokovic and hugging Ons Jabeur.

2. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were courtside (in the royal box) for the women’s singles final.

3. Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Issa Rae

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Issa Rae were spectators at the women’s singles final.

4. Justin Rose And Tommy Fleetwood

Golfers Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood were courtside for the Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic match.

5. Shakira

Singer and songwriter Shakira was courtside for the Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev semifinal.

6. Roger Federer, Stefan Edberg

Fans get as excited to see tennis legends return to Wimbledon as they do music and entertainment icons.

There were many legends on hand this year starting with Roger Federer.

Stefan Edberg was also a spectator this year.

With the men’s final on Sunday, there could be even more celebrities present.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

