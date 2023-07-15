Wimbledon 2023: Top Celebrity Sightings At The Championships

At Wimbledon, many celebrities and VIPs come from all over the world to enjoy the legendary strawberries and cream, champagne, and grass court tennis at its very best.

Here are a few of the celebrities spotted at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

1. David Beckham

David Beckham is no stranger to the All England Club.

He is a regular attendee of Wimbledon.

This year, he was spotted talking with Novak Djokovic and hugging Ons Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur asks reporters not to tell her husband about her hug with David Beckham at the Wimbledon. 🎾#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/aA1UkPNn8T — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) July 8, 2023

2. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were courtside (in the royal box) for the women’s singles final.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seated in the Royal Box on day thirteen of The Championships, #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QrvNBebNqp — Spotted @ Wimbledon (@CelebsWimbledon) July 15, 2023

3. Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Issa Rae

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Issa Rae were spectators at the women’s singles final.

Andrew Garfield with Lin Manuel Miranda and Issa Rae at Wimbledon in London, England. pic.twitter.com/Cu6m724uq3 — andrew garfield (@bestofgarfieId) July 15, 2023

4. Justin Rose And Tommy Fleetwood

Golfers Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood were courtside for the Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic match.

5. Shakira

Singer and songwriter Shakira was courtside for the Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev semifinal.

6. Roger Federer, Stefan Edberg

Fans get as excited to see tennis legends return to Wimbledon as they do music and entertainment icons.

There were many legends on hand this year starting with Roger Federer.

What’s crazy is that Roger Federer has genuinely been the biggest story at Wimbledon this year and he isn’t even playing. He retired almost a year ago and it’s still all about him. No one in tennis will ever have this much aura. He really does own the streets and always will. pic.twitter.com/MyXBu7mdv6 — Swish 🍒 (@Zwxsh) July 6, 2023

Stefan Edberg was also a spectator this year.

Lovely seeing friend, the great Stefan Edberg in the Royal Box today , chatting with Gary Lineker. The middle Saturday has sporting great in the Royal Box pic.twitter.com/Nv61Kvahan — Craig Gabriel (@crosscourt1) July 8, 2023

With the men’s final on Sunday, there could be even more celebrities present.