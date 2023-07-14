Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Unstoppable Novak Djokovic Advances To Final

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable in his bid to win his 8th Wimbledon.

The 36-year-old Serbian defeated 21-year-old Jannik Sinner in straight sets on Friday to make it to a mind-boggling and record-breaking 35th Grand Slam final.

Djokovic is the Tom Brady of tennis; his mind and body are in tip-top shape because he takes great care to be ready to win every time he walks on the court.

In the post-match interview, his age was once again brought up, and he said: “36 is the new 26.”

While that may not be true for the general public, it looks to be the case for him.

His consistency and ability to problem-solve when there is a hint of trouble in the matches are truly remarkable.

Djokovic awaits the winner of the second semifinal of the day between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

Even though he is the World No. 2, it is hard to imagine that either of those players will be able to beat him at Sunday’s Wimbledon final.

He is a man on a mission who has also figured out a way to enjoy the moment.

The younger generation has not figured out a way to beat him, and the in-between generation consisting of players like Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe is getting lost in the shuffle also as Djokovic continues to break records in his legendary career.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Miami Open

Look at easy path to the semifinals for Jannik Sinner

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  16h
Tennis News and Rumors
Christopher Eubanks
Wimbledon 2023: Christopher Eubanks Writes Social Media Post Reflecting On His Wimbledon Experience
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
Tennis News and Rumors
Ons Jabeur
Wimbledon 2023 Semfinals: Ons Jabeur Advances To Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon 2023 Semfinals: Marketa Vondrousova Ends Elina Svitolina’s Cinderella Run
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ons Jabeur
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur Defeats Defending Champion Elena Rybakina In Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 12 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Elina Svitolina
Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek Hopes Elina Svitolina Wins Wimbledon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US OPEN
Naomi Osaka’s Boyfriend Cordae Announces Birth Of Their First Child
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top