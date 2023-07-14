Wimbledon 2023: Unstoppable Novak Djokovic Advances To Final

Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable in his bid to win his 8th Wimbledon.

THE KING STILL REIGNS SUPREME! Novak Djokovic advances to his 9th #Wimbledon final with a straight-set win over Jannik Sinner. One match away from major title No. 24. pic.twitter.com/rTOd5Q6e99 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 14, 2023

The 36-year-old Serbian defeated 21-year-old Jannik Sinner in straight sets on Friday to make it to a mind-boggling and record-breaking 35th Grand Slam final.

Novak Djokovic advances to his 35th major final! The most among both men and women. pic.twitter.com/GZhf17qj31 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 14, 2023

Djokovic is the Tom Brady of tennis; his mind and body are in tip-top shape because he takes great care to be ready to win every time he walks on the court.

In the post-match interview, his age was once again brought up, and he said: “36 is the new 26.”

Novak Djokovic: “I feel 36 is the new 26… this sport has given me so much in life.. I’m eternally grateful. I’ll try to be honest & return the favor to this sport & play as much as I possibly can” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4gOfXtS8uV — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 14, 2023

While that may not be true for the general public, it looks to be the case for him.

His consistency and ability to problem-solve when there is a hint of trouble in the matches are truly remarkable.

Djokovic awaits the winner of the second semifinal of the day between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.

Even though he is the World No. 2, it is hard to imagine that either of those players will be able to beat him at Sunday’s Wimbledon final.

He is a man on a mission who has also figured out a way to enjoy the moment.

The younger generation has not figured out a way to beat him, and the in-between generation consisting of players like Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe is getting lost in the shuffle also as Djokovic continues to break records in his legendary career.

