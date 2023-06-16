Wimbledon Releases Hype Video For 2023 Tournament

The Championships Wimbledon wants to get fans excited for the next Grand Slam on the tennis calendar.

As if the exciting French Open was not enough to make us eager to see our favorite players transition from the red clay to the green grass wearing their crisp white outfits for the next Grand Slam, the tournament released a hype video to get fans psyched up for the opening day on July 3.

Maybe the word hype is not the correct word to describe the video.

It is a look back and forward to the tournament’s shining stars with a nod to John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Venus and Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Andy Murray, and of course, the defending champions Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic among others.

Check it out.

Over the generations, we’ve witnessed iconic rivalries, triumphant feats and heroic defeats. But while the names may change, the drama remains. New storylines await us this year, and #Wimbledon will once again be Always Like Never Before ✨ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 14, 2023

Are You Ready?

Yes please, we are ready for the most sacred of the tennis Grand Slams.

Many players, in the week immediately after the French Open, are resting.

However, others are already in warmup events including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz.

Casper Ruud Is Not Playing Any Grass Warmup Events

French Open runner-up Casper Ruud has elected to not play any grass-court warmup tournaments and will rest up to Wimbledon.

We have not heard definitive plans for French Open champion Novak Djokovic, but he may do the same thing.

Injured Players Return For Grass Court Season

Though we do not know their Wimbledon plans, we have seen Venus Williams, Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, and Milos Raonic on the grass this week.

Nishikori and Raonic have been away from the ATP Tour for years dealing with injuries.

The Wimbledon draw for both the men’s and ladies’ events is set to take place on June 30, 2023.

The tournament runs for 14 days from July 3 to July 16, and for the second year in a row, there will be matches on the middle Sunday which traditionally was a day off.