At the beginning of the 2023 US Open, there were only three women’s singles champions in the draw.

They included Venus Williams (2000 and 2001), Sloane Stephens (2017), and Iga Swiatek (2022).

2 days to go! Vee won the tournament in 2000 and 2001 and we will be blessed to see her grace Aurthur Ashe stadium again! 🥺❤️ She will make her 24th appearance at this year’s Us Open 💙#venuswilliams #veelievers pic.twitter.com/X5u0KpCRZP — US OPEN 🔜💙 (@VeeSTARWilliams) August 26, 2023

10 months ago, Sloane Stephens was ranked #957 and was in a wheelchair. Today she is the new world #4, reigning US Open Champion & French Open Runner-up #RG18 I love Tennis. pic.twitter.com/IL9coFlBYl — Grigor. (@Scores_WTA) June 9, 2018



Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams fell in the first round so the defending champion Swiatek stands alone,

Where Is Everyone Else?

Injuries and maternity leave have taken three current champions out of contention.

Naomi Osaka won twice in 2018 and 2020; she gave birth to her first child earlier in the summer and will return to the tour in 2024.

Bianca Andreescu is the 2019 champion, and she was forced to withdraw with a stress fracture in her back.

Emma Radacanu won in 2021 but has dealt with extensive injuries in 2023 including surgeries on both of her wrists.

Could An American Woman Win The Title?

Stephens’s win in 2017 was the last one for an American woman.

The obvious choices to contend this year would be the two ranked US women; Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

Another player to watch is Danielle Collins.

She won her first-round match in dominant fashion; her opponent only won two games.

Danielle Collins 6-2 6-0 over Linda Fruhvirtova 🔥 — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) August 28, 2023



Sofia Kenin is the only American Grand Slam champion in the field and could make a run.

The 2020 Australian Open champion and 2020 French Open finalist has been working hard to regain her form after injuries.

Will There Be A 4th Different Grand Slam Winner In 2023?

The beauty of the women’s game is how competitive it is.

There are many great players who are ready to seize a Grand Slam.

Every Grand Slam in 2023 has crowned a unique champion: Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open, Iga Swiatek at the French Open, and Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon.

Will there be a fourth different Grand Slam winner in 2023?

Watch the US Open through September 10 to find out.

