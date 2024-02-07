Golf News and Rumors

WM Phoenix Open 2024 Scorecard For TPC Scottsdale

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Scorecard For TPC Scottsdale

The WM Phoenix Open is set to tee off this weekend at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. The iconic golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish will be on full display.

The par-71 course stretches 7,261 yards. It’s a long course and historically over 55% of approach shots are from 125-200 yards. That means golfers will need to be strong with their irons this weekend.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the TPC Scottsdale course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Phoenix Open.

Phoenix Open 2024 Scorecard Summary

  • Front 9: Par 35, 3,631 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,3639 yards
  • Total: Par 71, 7,261 yards

The WM Phoenix Open field will have a bigger putting surface this weekend at TPC Scottsdale after facing one of the smallest greens on the Tour at Pebble Beach. The average green this week is around 7,069 square feet.

TPC Scottsdale will mark the first course that will force the field to deal with greens compared of a Poa Trivialis and perennial rye overseed mix. Generally, the most important stats at TPC Scottsdale include Strokes Gained: Approach and putting. Other important stats that correlate to total at TPC Scottsdale include Shots Gained: off the tee, and around the green.

3 Holes To Watch At The Phoenix Open

  • Hole 11 — Par 4, 472 yards
  • Hole 14 — Par 4, 490 yards
  • Hole 7— Par 3, 215 yards

Phoenix Open Scorecard

The most iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale is hole No.16 known as “The Coliseum”. The par-3 is surrounded by 20,000 fans. It’s one of the highlights of the course as crowds are allowed to cheer or boo golfers.

The hardest holes on the course are based on scoring average. Generally, Holes 7, 11, and 14 are the ones that players have the most difficulty with.

Check out the complete Phoenix Open scorecard for TPC Scottsdale.

Hole Par Yardage
1 4 403
2 4 442
3 5 558
4 3 183
5 4 470
6 4 432
7 3 215
8 4 475
9 4 453
Par 35 3,631
10 4 428
11 4 472
12 3 192
13 5 558
14 4 490
15 5 553
16 3 163
17 4 332
18 4 442
Par 36 3,630
Total 71 7,261
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A TPC Scottsdale Membership Cost?

How Much Does A TPC Scottsdale Membership Cost?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  7s
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
WM Phoenix Open Open 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10min
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Odds, Predictions, & Expert Golf Picks
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Odds, Predictions, & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 6 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Hovland, Schauffele Withdraw From 2024 Phoenix Open With No Explanation
Hovland, Schauffele Withdraw From 2024 Phoenix Open With No Explanation
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 5 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Josh Allen Finally Beats Tom Brady With Win At 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Josh Allen Finally Beats Tom Brady With Win At 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 3 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2024
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrities, Athletes, & Handicaps
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrities, Athletes, & Handicaps
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top