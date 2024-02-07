WM Phoenix Open 2024 Scorecard For TPC Scottsdale

The WM Phoenix Open is set to tee off this weekend at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. The iconic golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish will be on full display.

The par-71 course stretches 7,261 yards. It’s a long course and historically over 55% of approach shots are from 125-200 yards. That means golfers will need to be strong with their irons this weekend.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the TPC Scottsdale course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Phoenix Open.

Phoenix Open 2024 Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 35, 3,631 Yards

Par 35, 3,631 Yards Back 9: Par 36, 3,3639 yards

Par 36, 3,3639 yards Total: Par 71, 7,261 yards

The WM Phoenix Open field will have a bigger putting surface this weekend at TPC Scottsdale after facing one of the smallest greens on the Tour at Pebble Beach. The average green this week is around 7,069 square feet.

TPC Scottsdale will mark the first course that will force the field to deal with greens compared of a Poa Trivialis and perennial rye overseed mix. Generally, the most important stats at TPC Scottsdale include Strokes Gained: Approach and putting. Other important stats that correlate to total at TPC Scottsdale include Shots Gained: off the tee, and around the green.

3 Holes To Watch At The Phoenix Open

Hole 11 — Par 4, 472 yards

Hole 14 — Par 4, 490 yards

Hole 7— Par 3, 215 yards

Phoenix Open Scorecard

The most iconic hole at TPC Scottsdale is hole No.16 known as “The Coliseum”. The par-3 is surrounded by 20,000 fans. It’s one of the highlights of the course as crowds are allowed to cheer or boo golfers.

The hardest holes on the course are based on scoring average. Generally, Holes 7, 11, and 14 are the ones that players have the most difficulty with.

Check out the complete Phoenix Open scorecard for TPC Scottsdale.

Hole Par Yardage 1 4 403 2 4 442 3 5 558 4 3 183 5 4 470 6 4 432 7 3 215 8 4 475 9 4 453 Par 35 3,631 10 4 428 11 4 472 12 3 192 13 5 558 14 4 490 15 5 553 16 3 163 17 4 332 18 4 442 Par 36 3,630 Total 71 7,261