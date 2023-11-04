Tennis News and Rumors

World No. 14 and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic Announces Pregnancy

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Belinda Bencic

26-year-old Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic announced her pregnancy on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The news came as a pleasant surprise to many since Bencic most recently played in September at the US Open in New York and in San Diego.

She is also on the Swedish roster to play at the Billie Jean King Cup next week in Spain.

Bencic’s long-time boyfriend Martin Hromkovic, 41, a professional soccer player from Slovakia who acts as her fitness coach, is the father.

The couple holding baby booties were pictured on the social media post along with their dog.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Belinda Bencic (@belindabencic)

Many of Bencic’s peers sent congratulatory notes including Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, Katie Boulter, Elina Svitolina, and Donna Vekic.

Bencic is the reigning Olympic champion in women’s singles.

In her younger years, she was coached by Swiss tennis superstar Martina Hingis’s mother Melanie Molitor.

Bencic is believed to be due in Spring 2024.

She reportedly will return to the WTA Tour after the birth of her child.

She has won eight career WTA titles.

In addition to winning Olympic gold, she is the silver medalist in women’s doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In 2020, she was ranked at a career-high No. 4.

Bencic played doubles with Roger Federer in events over the years.

Bencic and Federer go way back and are compatriots and friends so Roger, the father of four, could be offering Bencic parenting tips as we speak.

Congratulations Belinda Bencic!

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros

