World No. 1 Players Iga Swiatek And Carlos Alcaraz Tested At National Bank Open In Canada

Wendi Oliveros
Iga Swiatek

Tennis‘s World No. 1’s, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, were pushed to the limit in their respective matches at the National Bank Open in Montreal and Toronto, respectively.

Iga Swiatek, in a rematch of the 2023 French Open, won the first set over Karolina Muchova.

She dropped the second set and needed a deciding third set to get the win.

The match was suspended in the second set because of rainy weather in Montreal so her match began in the afternoon but did not conclude until evening.


In the meantime, Swiatek’s Polish male counterpart, Hubert Hurkacz almost pulled off the upset of Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto.

Alcaraz has yet to play his best tennis but once again was an escape artist, advancing to the next round after a three set win over World No. 15 Hurkacz that required tiebreakers in the second and third sets to decide the winner.


Hurkacz jumped out to a quick first set lead as Alcaraz had issues with his forehand.

He compounded that with a break in the second set.

Hurkacz also came back from a 2-5 deficit in the third set to require the tiebreak.

Alcaraz awaits the winner of the match between Tommy Paul and Marcos Giron.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
