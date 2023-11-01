The PGA Tour will tee off for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship this weekend. The 78-man field will compete for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship winner will take home a substantial $1.4 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The World Wide Technology Championship marks the halfway point in the fall schedule. Unlike the other regular events, the World Wide Technology Championship will be hosted in Japan and only feature a 78-man field. There will also be no cuts in the event, meaning every player in the field will take home a piece of the $8.5 million purse.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the World Wide Technology Championship purse has seen a significant decrease in 2023 with payouts down 22.7 percent year-over-year.

In 2023, the winner’s share is priced at $1.53 million, which is actually the lowest number since 2020. The last-place finisher is guaranteed at least 0.16% of the purse, which is valued at $13,600.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The World Wide Technology Championship will be hosted at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal golf course at the Diamante Cabo San Lucas Resort.

The World Wide Technology was originally debuted in 2007 as the Mayakoba Golf Classic. It was the first tournament to ever be played in Mexico. In 2007, it was considered the richest golf tournament in Mexico posting a $3.5 million purse.

Over the years, the tournament sponsors have changed. The last change came in 2021 by way of World Wide Technology but that helped the overall purse. The tournament purse is now worth $8.2 million, the same as last year. In fact, the purse has only increased by 17% since 2016.

The winner’s share is still $1.476 million for a total of 18% of the purse.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Percent Winner’s Share ($) 1 18% 1,476,000 2 10.90% 893,800 3 6.90% 565,800 4 4.90% 401,800 5 4.10% 336,200 6 3.63% 297,250 7 3.38% 276,750 8 3.13% 256,250 9 2.93% 239,850 10 2.73% 223,450 11 2.53% 207,050 12 2.33% 190,650 13 2.13% 174,250 14 1.93% 157,850 15 1.83% 149,650 16 1.73% 141,450 17 1.63% 133,250 18 1.53% 125,050 19 1.43% 116,850 20 1.33% 108,650 21 1.23% 100,450 22 1.13% 92,250 23 1.05% 85,690 24 0.97% 79,130 25 0.89% 72,570 26 0.81% 66,010 27 0.78% 63,550 28 0.75% 61,090 29 0.72% 58,630 30 0.69% 56,170 31 0.66% 53,710 32 0.63% 51,250 33 0.60% 48,790 34 0.57% 46,740 35 0.55% 44,690 36 0.52% 42,640 37 0.50% 40,590 38 0.48% 38,950 39 0.46% 37,310 40 0.44% 35,670 41 0.42% 34,030 42 0.40% 32,390 43 0.38% 30,750 44 0.36% 29,110 45 0.34% 27,470 46 0.32% 25,830 47 0.30% 24,190 48 0.28% 22,878 49 0.27% 21,730 50 0.26% 21,074 51 0.25% 20,582 52 0.25% 20,090 53 0.24% 19,762 54 0.24% 19,434 55 0.24% 19,270 56 0.23% 19,106 57 0.23% 18,942 58 0.23% 18,778 59 0.23% 18,614 60 0.23% 18,450 61 0.22% 18,286 62 0.22% 18,122 63 0.22% 17,958 64 0.22% 17,794 65 0.22% 17,630 Total $8,200,000

World Wide Technology Championship Purse Increase 13% Since 2021

While the purse value didn’t increase this year, the World Wide Technology Championship will still be handing out 500 FedEx Cup points.

Before the tournament only awarded half the points of a regular event but now since it’s been placed in the Fall Schedule, it will be worth a total of 500 points in 2023. Most of the purses at the end of the year aren’t as lucrative as the regular season but the top eight places will all take home at least $250,000.

The winner’s share is set at $1.476 million.

Check out the table below to view the World Wide Technology Championship purses and winners since 2007.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) World Wide Technology Championship 2023 TBD 8,200,000 1,476,000 2022 Russell Henley 8,200,000 1,476,000 2021 Viktor Hovland (2) 7,200,000 1,296,000 Mayakoba Golf Classic 2020 Viktor Hovland 7,200,000 1,296,000 2019 Brendon Todd 7,200,000 1,296,000 2018 Matt Kuchar 7,200,000 1,296,000 OHL Classic at Mayakoba 2017 Patton Kizzire 7,100,000 1,278,000 2016 Pat Perez 7,000,000 1,260,000 2015 Graeme McDowell 6,200,000 1,116,000 2014 Charley Hoffman 6,100,000 1,098,000 2013 Harris English 6,000,000 1,080,000 Mayakoba Golf Classic 2012 John Huh 3,700,000 666,000 Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun 2011 Johnson Wagner 3,700,000 666,000 2010 Cameron Beckman 3,600,000 648,000 2009 Mark Wilson 3,600,000 648,000 2008 Brian Gay 3,500,000 630,000 2007 Fred Funk 3,500,000 630,000