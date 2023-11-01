Golf News and Rumors

World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Purse & Payouts: Winner’s Share Is $1.4M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Purse & Payouts: Winner’s Share Is $1.4M

The PGA Tour will tee off for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship this weekend. The 78-man field will compete for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship winner will take home a substantial $1.4 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The World Wide Technology Championship marks the halfway point in the fall schedule. Unlike the other regular events, the World Wide Technology Championship will be hosted in Japan and only feature a 78-man field. There will also be no cuts in the event, meaning every player in the field will take home a piece of the $8.5 million purse.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the World Wide Technology Championship purse has seen a significant decrease in 2023 with payouts down 22.7 percent year-over-year.

In 2023, the winner’s share is priced at $1.53 million, which is actually the lowest number since 2020. The last-place finisher is guaranteed at least 0.16% of the purse, which is valued at $13,600.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The World Wide Technology Championship will be hosted at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal golf course at the Diamante Cabo San Lucas Resort.

The World Wide Technology was originally debuted in 2007 as the Mayakoba Golf Classic. It was the first tournament to ever be played in Mexico. In 2007, it was considered the richest golf tournament in Mexico posting a $3.5 million purse.

Over the years, the tournament sponsors have changed. The last change came in 2021 by way of World Wide Technology but that helped the overall purse. The tournament purse is now worth $8.2 million, the same as last year. In fact, the purse has only increased by 17% since 2016.

The winner’s share is still $1.476 million for a total of 18% of the purse.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship prize money and payouts, refer to the table below.

Position Percent Winner’s

Share ($)
1 18% 1,476,000
2 10.90% 893,800
3 6.90% 565,800
4 4.90% 401,800
5 4.10% 336,200
6 3.63% 297,250
7 3.38% 276,750
8 3.13% 256,250
9 2.93% 239,850
10 2.73% 223,450
11 2.53% 207,050
12 2.33% 190,650
13 2.13% 174,250
14 1.93% 157,850
15 1.83% 149,650
16 1.73% 141,450
17 1.63% 133,250
18 1.53% 125,050
19 1.43% 116,850
20 1.33% 108,650
21 1.23% 100,450
22 1.13% 92,250
23 1.05% 85,690
24 0.97% 79,130
25 0.89% 72,570
26 0.81% 66,010
27 0.78% 63,550
28 0.75% 61,090
29 0.72% 58,630
30 0.69% 56,170
31 0.66% 53,710
32 0.63% 51,250
33 0.60% 48,790
34 0.57% 46,740
35 0.55% 44,690
36 0.52% 42,640
37 0.50% 40,590
38 0.48% 38,950
39 0.46% 37,310
40 0.44% 35,670
41 0.42% 34,030
42 0.40% 32,390
43 0.38% 30,750
44 0.36% 29,110
45 0.34% 27,470
46 0.32% 25,830
47 0.30% 24,190
48 0.28% 22,878
49 0.27% 21,730
50 0.26% 21,074
51 0.25% 20,582
52 0.25% 20,090
53 0.24% 19,762
54 0.24% 19,434
55 0.24% 19,270
56 0.23% 19,106
57 0.23% 18,942
58 0.23% 18,778
59 0.23% 18,614
60 0.23% 18,450
61 0.22% 18,286
62 0.22% 18,122
63 0.22% 17,958
64 0.22% 17,794
65 0.22% 17,630
Total $8,200,000

World Wide Technology Championship Purse Increase 13% Since 2021

While the purse value didn’t increase this year, the World Wide Technology Championship will still be handing out 500 FedEx Cup points.

Before the tournament only awarded half the points of a regular event but now since it’s been placed in the Fall Schedule, it will be worth a total of 500 points in 2023. Most of the purses at the end of the year aren’t as lucrative as the regular season but the top eight places will all take home at least $250,000.

The winner’s share is set at $1.476 million.

Check out the table below to view the World Wide Technology Championship purses and winners since 2007.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
World Wide Technology Championship
2023 TBD 8,200,000 1,476,000
2022 Russell Henley 8,200,000 1,476,000
2021 Viktor Hovland (2) 7,200,000 1,296,000
Mayakoba Golf Classic
2020 Viktor Hovland 7,200,000 1,296,000
2019 Brendon Todd 7,200,000 1,296,000
2018 Matt Kuchar 7,200,000 1,296,000
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
2017 Patton Kizzire 7,100,000 1,278,000
2016 Pat Perez 7,000,000 1,260,000
2015 Graeme McDowell 6,200,000 1,116,000
2014 Charley Hoffman 6,100,000 1,098,000
2013 Harris English 6,000,000 1,080,000
Mayakoba Golf Classic
2012 John Huh 3,700,000 666,000
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun
2011 Johnson Wagner 3,700,000 666,000
2010 Cameron Beckman 3,600,000 648,000
2009 Mark Wilson 3,600,000 648,000
2008 Brian Gay 3,500,000 630,000
2007 Fred Funk 3,500,000 630,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
World Wide Technology Championship History, Past Winners & Results

World Wide Technology Championship History, Past Winners & Results

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  5s
Golf News and Rumors
Grant Thornton Invitational 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Grant Thornton Invitational 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 27 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Grant Thornton Invitational 2023: Teams, PGA Tour-LGPA Field, & How To Watch
Grant Thornton Invitational 2023: Teams, PGA Tour-LPGA Field, & How To Watch
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 25 2023
Golf News and Rumors
DP World Tour To Accept Golfers That Lose Their PGA Tour Cards
DP World Tour To Accept Golfers That Lose Their PGA Tour Cards
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 25 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods’ Starbucks Coffee Order Will Surprise Golf Fans
Tiger Woods’ Starbucks Coffee Order Will Surprise Golf Fans
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 25 2023
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Team Championship Purse: Team Share, Player’s Share, & Payouts
LIV Golf Team Championship 2023 Purse: Team Share, Player’s Share, & Payouts
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 20 2023
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Team Championship Schedule, Format, & Standings
LIV Golf Team Championship Schedule, Format, & Standings
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top