The PGA Tour will tee off for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship this weekend. The 78-man field will compete for a share of a $8.4 million purse. The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship winner will take home a substantial $1.4 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
The World Wide Technology Championship marks the halfway point in the fall schedule. Unlike the other regular events, the World Wide Technology Championship will be hosted in Japan and only feature a 78-man field. There will also be no cuts in the event, meaning every player in the field will take home a piece of the $8.5 million purse.
Unlike other PGA Tour events, the World Wide Technology Championship purse has seen a significant decrease in 2023 with payouts down 22.7 percent year-over-year.
In 2023, the winner’s share is priced at $1.53 million, which is actually the lowest number since 2020. The last-place finisher is guaranteed at least 0.16% of the purse, which is valued at $13,600.
The World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The World Wide Technology Championship will be hosted at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal golf course at the Diamante Cabo San Lucas Resort.
The World Wide Technology was originally debuted in 2007 as the Mayakoba Golf Classic. It was the first tournament to ever be played in Mexico. In 2007, it was considered the richest golf tournament in Mexico posting a $3.5 million purse.
Over the years, the tournament sponsors have changed. The last change came in 2021 by way of World Wide Technology but that helped the overall purse. The tournament purse is now worth $8.2 million, the same as last year. In fact, the purse has only increased by 17% since 2016.
The winner’s share is still $1.476 million for a total of 18% of the purse.
|Position
|Percent
|Winner’s
Share ($)
|1
|18%
|1,476,000
|2
|10.90%
|893,800
|3
|6.90%
|565,800
|4
|4.90%
|401,800
|5
|4.10%
|336,200
|6
|3.63%
|297,250
|7
|3.38%
|276,750
|8
|3.13%
|256,250
|9
|2.93%
|239,850
|10
|2.73%
|223,450
|11
|2.53%
|207,050
|12
|2.33%
|190,650
|13
|2.13%
|174,250
|14
|1.93%
|157,850
|15
|1.83%
|149,650
|16
|1.73%
|141,450
|17
|1.63%
|133,250
|18
|1.53%
|125,050
|19
|1.43%
|116,850
|20
|1.33%
|108,650
|21
|1.23%
|100,450
|22
|1.13%
|92,250
|23
|1.05%
|85,690
|24
|0.97%
|79,130
|25
|0.89%
|72,570
|26
|0.81%
|66,010
|27
|0.78%
|63,550
|28
|0.75%
|61,090
|29
|0.72%
|58,630
|30
|0.69%
|56,170
|31
|0.66%
|53,710
|32
|0.63%
|51,250
|33
|0.60%
|48,790
|34
|0.57%
|46,740
|35
|0.55%
|44,690
|36
|0.52%
|42,640
|37
|0.50%
|40,590
|38
|0.48%
|38,950
|39
|0.46%
|37,310
|40
|0.44%
|35,670
|41
|0.42%
|34,030
|42
|0.40%
|32,390
|43
|0.38%
|30,750
|44
|0.36%
|29,110
|45
|0.34%
|27,470
|46
|0.32%
|25,830
|47
|0.30%
|24,190
|48
|0.28%
|22,878
|49
|0.27%
|21,730
|50
|0.26%
|21,074
|51
|0.25%
|20,582
|52
|0.25%
|20,090
|53
|0.24%
|19,762
|54
|0.24%
|19,434
|55
|0.24%
|19,270
|56
|0.23%
|19,106
|57
|0.23%
|18,942
|58
|0.23%
|18,778
|59
|0.23%
|18,614
|60
|0.23%
|18,450
|61
|0.22%
|18,286
|62
|0.22%
|18,122
|63
|0.22%
|17,958
|64
|0.22%
|17,794
|65
|0.22%
|17,630
|Total
|$8,200,000
World Wide Technology Championship Purse Increase 13% Since 2021
While the purse value didn’t increase this year, the World Wide Technology Championship will still be handing out 500 FedEx Cup points.
Before the tournament only awarded half the points of a regular event but now since it’s been placed in the Fall Schedule, it will be worth a total of 500 points in 2023. Most of the purses at the end of the year aren’t as lucrative as the regular season but the top eight places will all take home at least $250,000.
The winner’s share is set at $1.476 million.
Check out the table below to view the World Wide Technology Championship purses and winners since 2007.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2023
|TBD
|8,200,000
|1,476,000
|2022
|Russell Henley
|8,200,000
|1,476,000
|2021
|Viktor Hovland (2)
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|Mayakoba Golf Classic
|2020
|Viktor Hovland
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2019
|Brendon Todd
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2018
|Matt Kuchar
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|OHL Classic at Mayakoba
|2017
|Patton Kizzire
|7,100,000
|1,278,000
|2016
|Pat Perez
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|2015
|Graeme McDowell
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2014
|Charley Hoffman
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2013
|Harris English
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|Mayakoba Golf Classic
|2012
|John Huh
|3,700,000
|666,000
|Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun
|2011
|Johnson Wagner
|3,700,000
|666,000
|2010
|Cameron Beckman
|3,600,000
|648,000
|2009
|Mark Wilson
|3,600,000
|648,000
|2008
|Brian Gay
|3,500,000
|630,000
|2007
|Fred Funk
|3,500,000
|630,000